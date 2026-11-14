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🚔 Providence public safety jobs with multiple overnight roles
Providence has a steady need for people who can keep things safe and running smoothly, especially on nights and weekends. If you like staying calm under pressure, these public safety roles are worth a look.
Part Time Dispatcher
- Employer: McAllister Towing / Providence Steamboat Company
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Part-time (flexible, includes holidays, weekends, nights, 12-hour shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle radio and phone communications between the tugboat office, ships, pilots, and crews on Narragansett Bay. Good fit if you’re local, organized, tech-comfortable, and don’t mind a changing schedule.
Security – Road Supervisor (Midnight–8am)
- Employer: USENTRA Security Services
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, midnight–8am, in-person)
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise security officers in the field, do site inspections, and keep schedules on track. You’ll need a clean record, valid driver’s license, 2+ years security supervisor experience, and you’ll get health insurance, PTO, and a referral program.
Security Hospital Shift Supervisor (Midnight–8am)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time (midnight–8am)
- Salary: $23/hour
Lead a hospital security team on the overnight shift, acting as the link between management and officers. Includes paid orientation and training plus access to medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after a year.
Unarmed Security Officer
- Employer: Metro One LPSG
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Not listed (security officer role)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line security role with a focus on customer service, CCTV monitoring, and incident reporting. Offers weekly pay, health/dental/vision benefits, 401(k), and flexible schedules; prior security or military experience is a plus but not required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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