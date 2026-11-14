Providence has a steady need for people who can keep things safe and running smoothly, especially on nights and weekends. If you like staying calm under pressure, these public safety roles are worth a look.

Employer: McAllister Towing / Providence Steamboat Company

McAllister Towing / Providence Steamboat Company Location: Providence, RI

Type: Part-time (flexible, includes holidays, weekends, nights, 12-hour shifts)

(flexible, includes holidays, weekends, nights, 12-hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Handle radio and phone communications between the tugboat office, ships, pilots, and crews on Narragansett Bay. Good fit if you’re local, organized, tech-comfortable, and don’t mind a changing schedule.

Employer: USENTRA Security Services

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, midnight–8am, in-person)

(Mon–Fri, midnight–8am, in-person) Salary: Not listed

Supervise security officers in the field, do site inspections, and keep schedules on track. You’ll need a clean record, valid driver’s license, 2+ years security supervisor experience, and you’ll get health insurance, PTO, and a referral program.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (midnight–8am)

(midnight–8am) Salary: $23/hour

Lead a hospital security team on the overnight shift, acting as the link between management and officers. Includes paid orientation and training plus access to medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after a year.

Employer: Metro One LPSG

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Not listed (security officer role)

Not listed (security officer role) Salary: Not listed

Front-line security role with a focus on customer service, CCTV monitoring, and incident reporting. Offers weekly pay, health/dental/vision benefits, 401(k), and flexible schedules; prior security or military experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.