Providence’s legal scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned litigators and growing paralegals. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles span big national firms and solid regional players.

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP Location: Providence, RI (or other HB offices / virtual office)

(or other HB offices / virtual office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; examples in other states run $235,000–$340,000+ for associates

Senior-level role (6+ years) handling complex commercial and healthcare-related litigation in state and federal court. You’ll work with the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group, with full support, competitive pay, bonuses, and a national platform.

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP Location: Providence, RI (or other HB offices / virtual office)

(or other HB offices / virtual office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; examples in other states run $155,000–$350,000 for senior counsel

For attorneys with 8+ years of experience who want to lead on complex commercial and healthcare litigation. You’ll handle all phases of high-stakes matters, with access to a national client base and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Melick & Porter, LLP

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $60,000–$75,000 per year

Join a New England civil defense firm supporting insurance defense cases from intake through trial. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, like medical records and discovery work, and want strong benefits, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Motley Rice LLC

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (overtime and some travel possible)

(overtime and some travel possible) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on litigation paralegal role supporting attorneys through discovery, trial prep, and appeals. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years in a fast-paced legal setting and want deep involvement in complex cases.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, practice areas, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.