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Providence
🏥 Providence RI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Providence’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level patient care to high-paid clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Pharmacy Technician (Part Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Providence, RI (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Part-time (~29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18–$28/hour
- Help fill prescriptions, support immunizations, and be the first friendly face patients see. Structured training, benefits even for part-timers, and no prior pharmacy experience required if you meet state rules.
Behavioral Health Attendant
- Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)
- Location: 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00PM–7:30AM, EOW/EOH)
- Pay: $21.09–$22.04/hour
- Provide 1:1 observation and support for patients with behavioral health needs. Good fit if you have patient-care or human services experience and want union benefits and stable night shifts.
Registered Dietitian – Telehealth, Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Kickoff
- Location: Work from home, serving Providence, RI clients
- Type: Full-time W2 (with option for 1099 part-time)
- Pay: $94,000–$140,000/year (after ramp-up)
- 100% remote RD/RDN role combining nutrition, fitness, and wellness coaching. They fill your caseload, offer benefits for W2, and help pay for your CPT certification.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: ABA Centers of Rhode Island
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes bonuses and 401(k) match)
- BCBA role with smaller caseloads, strong clinical support, and relocation up to $15K. Includes PTO, bonuses, CEU reimbursement, and clear growth paths into leadership and specialty tracks.
Nursing Assistant & Certified Medication Aide
- Employer: Saint Elizabeth Community
- Location: Providence, RI (on bus line)
- Type: Full-time nights, part-time days (EOW), per diem evenings
- Pay: $20.08–$22.26/hour (based on experience)
- Work in a non-profit senior community with no mandated shifts, good staffing ratios, and strong benefits like 11 paid holidays, tuition/loan help, and childcare reimbursement.
Advanced Practice Provider (NP or PA)
- Employer: GI Alliance / University Gastroenterology
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- NP or PA role in GI across hospital and clinic settings. You’ll do histories, physicals, and ongoing GI care with a physician-led group and national MSO support to cut admin work.
Registered Nurse I – IV/PICC Team
- Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)
- Location: 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, Nights (varied, EOW/EOH)
- Pay: $35.56–$59.99/hour
- Specialty RN role focused on IV therapy, PICC and midline insertions, and line management. Great for experienced IV nurses who want a hospital-based, union position.
Certified Medical Technician (CMT)
- Employer: Wingate Living – Wingate Residences on the East Side
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, every other weekend
- Pay: Starting at $21/hour
- Support medication administration in assisted living, often with memory care residents. Family-owned company with a blend of healthcare and hospitality.
Medical Assistant (Part Time, Days)
- Employer: Brown University Health (The Miriam Hospital)
- Location: 164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Thu 8:30AM–5PM
- Pay: $18.13–$29.90/hour
- Mix of rooming patients, vitals, point-of-care testing, vaccines, and EMR work in an ambulatory clinic. Good fit if you have MA training or 3+ years’ experience.
Nursing Assistant – Hospital
- Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)
- Location: 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, Days (7AM–7:30PM, EOW/EOH)
- Pay: $23.20–$23.66/hour
- Licensed NA role doing personal care, mobility, and safety checks on an acute care unit. Union position with steady 12-hour day shifts.
Clinical Pharmacist – Ambulatory
- Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)
- Location: 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Sun rotating)
- Pay: $105,019.20–$173,264.00/year
- Ambulatory pharmacist role covering retail/specialty, MAP, or clinic-based programs. Heavy on clinical review, patient counseling, and collaboration with providers.
Physician – Anesthesiologist (Pain Focus)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Providence, RI VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive VA physician package + EDRP up to $200,000 for loans
- 75% OR anesthesia and 25% interventional pain (including neuromodulation) in a specialized VA pain program. Strong federal benefits, pension, and generous PTO.
Part-Time Licensed Talk Therapist (Fee for Service)
- Employer: Thriveworks
- Location: Providence, RI (hybrid telehealth & in-person)
- Type: Part-time, W2
- Pay: Up to $60,300/year (depends on license, volume, bonuses)
- For independently licensed clinicians (LCMHC, LMFT, LICSW, PhD). They handle billing, marketing, and scheduling so you can focus on therapy, with 401(k) match and PTO.
Hospice Response Team RN (Part Time Evenings)
- Employer: HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care
- Location: Providence, RI (field-based)
- Type: Part-time, Evenings (3PM–11:30PM, every other weekend, 32 hrs)
- Pay: Not listed
- Action-oriented hospice RN role responding to urgent needs in the community. Includes mileage reimbursement, strong benefits, and lots of education support.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
- Employer: Innovative Renal Care
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$28/hour
- Hands-on dialysis role monitoring patients before, during, and after treatment. Solid benefits, PTO, and a clear path to grow in kidney care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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