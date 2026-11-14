Providence’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level patient care to high-paid clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Providence, RI (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time (~29 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$28/hour

Help fill prescriptions, support immunizations, and be the first friendly face patients see. Structured training, benefits even for part-timers, and no prior pharmacy experience required if you meet state rules.

Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)

(Rhode Island Hospital) Location: 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00PM–7:30AM, EOW/EOH)

Pay: $21.09–$22.04/hour

Provide 1:1 observation and support for patients with behavioral health needs. Good fit if you have patient-care or human services experience and want union benefits and stable night shifts.

Employer: Kickoff

Location: Work from home, serving Providence, RI clients

Type: Full-time W2 (with option for 1099 part-time)

Pay: $94,000–$140,000/year (after ramp-up)

100% remote RD/RDN role combining nutrition, fitness, and wellness coaching. They fill your caseload, offer benefits for W2, and help pay for your CPT certification.

Employer: ABA Centers of Rhode Island

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes bonuses and 401(k) match)

Not listed (includes bonuses and 401(k) match) BCBA role with smaller caseloads, strong clinical support, and relocation up to $15K. Includes PTO, bonuses, CEU reimbursement, and clear growth paths into leadership and specialty tracks.

Employer: Saint Elizabeth Community

Location: Providence, RI (on bus line)

Type: Full-time nights, part-time days (EOW), per diem evenings

Pay: $20.08–$22.26/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Work in a non-profit senior community with no mandated shifts, good staffing ratios, and strong benefits like 11 paid holidays, tuition/loan help, and childcare reimbursement.

Employer: GI Alliance / University Gastroenterology

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed NP or PA role in GI across hospital and clinic settings. You’ll do histories, physicals, and ongoing GI care with a physician-led group and national MSO support to cut admin work.

Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)

(Rhode Island Hospital) Location: 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Nights (varied, EOW/EOH)

Pay: $35.56–$59.99/hour

Specialty RN role focused on IV therapy, PICC and midline insertions, and line management. Great for experienced IV nurses who want a hospital-based, union position.

Employer: Wingate Living – Wingate Residences on the East Side

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, every other weekend

Pay: Starting at $21/hour

Support medication administration in assisted living, often with memory care residents. Family-owned company with a blend of healthcare and hospitality.

Employer: Brown University Health (The Miriam Hospital)

(The Miriam Hospital) Location: 164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI

Type: Part-time, Mon–Thu 8:30AM–5PM

Pay: $18.13–$29.90/hour

Mix of rooming patients, vitals, point-of-care testing, vaccines, and EMR work in an ambulatory clinic. Good fit if you have MA training or 3+ years’ experience.

Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)

(Rhode Island Hospital) Location: 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Days (7AM–7:30PM, EOW/EOH)

Pay: $23.20–$23.66/hour

Licensed NA role doing personal care, mobility, and safety checks on an acute care unit. Union position with steady 12-hour day shifts.

Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)

(Rhode Island Hospital) Location: 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Sun rotating)

Pay: $105,019.20–$173,264.00/year

Ambulatory pharmacist role covering retail/specialty, MAP, or clinic-based programs. Heavy on clinical review, patient counseling, and collaboration with providers.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Providence, RI VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive VA physician package + EDRP up to $200,000 for loans

Competitive VA physician package + for loans 75% OR anesthesia and 25% interventional pain (including neuromodulation) in a specialized VA pain program. Strong federal benefits, pension, and generous PTO.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Providence, RI (hybrid telehealth & in-person)

Type: Part-time, W2

Pay: Up to $60,300/year (depends on license, volume, bonuses)

(depends on license, volume, bonuses) For independently licensed clinicians (LCMHC, LMFT, LICSW, PhD). They handle billing, marketing, and scheduling so you can focus on therapy, with 401(k) match and PTO.

Employer: HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care

Location: Providence, RI (field-based)

Type: Part-time, Evenings (3PM–11:30PM, every other weekend, 32 hrs)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Action-oriented hospice RN role responding to urgent needs in the community. Includes mileage reimbursement, strong benefits, and lots of education support.

Employer: Innovative Renal Care

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour

Hands-on dialysis role monitoring patients before, during, and after treatment. Solid benefits, PTO, and a clear path to grow in kidney care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.