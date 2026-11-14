Providence is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for people who like strategy, systems, and team-building. If you’re ready to move up, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Location: Providence, RI (Hybrid) – can also sit in PA or NC

– can also sit in PA or NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large capital and operational projects across multiple sites, from concept through implementation. You’ll own scope, schedule, and budget, support facility infrastructure and reliability, and work closely with operations, EHSQ, and business leaders. Great fit if you have 5–10 years’ experience, an engineering or science degree, and strong Lean/Six Sigma and stakeholder management skills.

Employer: Brown University

Location: Providence, RI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed (Grade 12)

Senior leadership role guiding admissions, enrollment, and advising for 25,000+ pre-college applications each year. You’ll set recruitment strategy, lead two associate directors and their teams, and partner across Brown to support program growth and student experience. Requires a bachelor’s (master’s preferred) and 7–10 years in enrollment/admissions with at least 3 years managing managers and strong CRM/data skills (Salesforce preferred).

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Remote – based in RI (supports Central/Eastern time)

Type: Full-time, Remote

Salary: $86,800 – $165,200 (good-faith range)

High-impact scheduling and cost-control role supporting a Strategic Communications portfolio. You’ll build and maintain Integrated Master Schedules, support EVMS, analyze risk and critical paths, and work with program managers, finance, and technical leads. Requires U.S. citizenship, a relevant degree plus 5+ years’ experience, and hands-on work with tools like MS Project/Primavera in engineering or manufacturing environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how your background could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.