Providence has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running well. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Brown University

Brown University Location: Providence, RI (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Lead a custodial team to keep Brown’s campus buildings clean, safe, and well maintained. This role mixes people management and admin work (scheduling, payroll data, safety program, work orders) with regular walk-throughs of your buildings.

You’ll need an associate degree (or equivalent experience), 2–4 years custodial/janitorial/maintenance experience, and 2+ years supervising staff, ideally in a union setting. Expect some evening, weekend, and holiday rotations, plus walking and stair-climbing throughout your shift.

Also posted on Indeed: Same role listing

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Providence, RI (mobile / on the road)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, handling interior vacuuming/cleaning, exterior wash, wax, and polish. This is a good fit if you like working on your own, staying active, and seeing instant results from your work.

You’ll need your own detailing equipment and supplies, a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation, and enough physical stamina for bending, lifting, and standing. Prior detailing experience is preferred, and strong customer service skills are key.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.