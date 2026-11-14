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Providence
📋 Several Admin & Coordinator Jobs Hiring Now in Providence
13 days ago
Providence is busy hiring for office pros right now, especially in healthcare and higher ed. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these roles are worth a look.
Administrative Coordinator – Institute at Brown for Environment and Society
- Employer: Brown University
- Location: Providence, RI (onsite, hybrid schedule noted as 4 days/week on campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Grade 8 (no range listed)
This role supports senior leaders at IBES, handling complex calendars, travel, events, and office operations. Good fit if you like fast-paced executive support, event planning, and being the go-to person for a busy academic center.
Administrative Coordinator – School of Public Health (Finance & Administration)
- Employer: Brown University
- Location: Providence, RI (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Grade 8 (no range listed)
You’ll greet visitors, manage building access and space, and keep office operations running smoothly. Great for someone with 1–2 years of admin or office manager experience who enjoys problem-solving and supporting events.
Academic Coordinator – School of Public Health
- Employer: Brown University
- Location: Providence, RI (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Grade 8 (no range listed)
This job mixes admin work with event planning and web/database updates. You’ll help run seminar series, support courses and programs, and keep online content current. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of admin experience and like both people-facing and computer work.
Medical Engineering Data Coordinator
- Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)
- Location: 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:00am–2:30pm)
- Salary: $24.98–$26.08/hour
You’ll manage vendor service data, create reports, and keep the medical engineering database accurate for hospital and accreditation needs. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel/Access, and like data-heavy office work in a hospital setting.
Unit Secretary – MBU (Per Diem)
- Employer: Butler Hospital / Care New England
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Per diem (as needed), hospital unit support
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports a clinical unit by managing charts, forms, and computer entries, and helping communication between nurses, doctors, and other staff. Great if you have a high school diploma, are well organized, and want flexible hospital-based clerical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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