Providence is busy hiring for office pros right now, especially in healthcare and higher ed. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Brown University

Brown University Location: Providence, RI (onsite, hybrid schedule noted as 4 days/week on campus)

(onsite, hybrid schedule noted as 4 days/week on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Grade 8 (no range listed)

This role supports senior leaders at IBES, handling complex calendars, travel, events, and office operations. Good fit if you like fast-paced executive support, event planning, and being the go-to person for a busy academic center.

Employer: Brown University

Location: Providence, RI (hybrid, 3 days in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Grade 8 (no range listed)

You’ll greet visitors, manage building access and space, and keep office operations running smoothly. Great for someone with 1–2 years of admin or office manager experience who enjoys problem-solving and supporting events.

Employer: Brown University

Location: Providence, RI (hybrid, 3 days in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Grade 8 (no range listed)

This job mixes admin work with event planning and web/database updates. You’ll help run seminar series, support courses and programs, and keep online content current. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of admin experience and like both people-facing and computer work.

Employer: Brown University Health (Rhode Island Hospital)

(Rhode Island Hospital) Location: 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903

Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:00am–2:30pm)

Salary: $24.98–$26.08/hour

You’ll manage vendor service data, create reports, and keep the medical engineering database accurate for hospital and accreditation needs. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel/Access, and like data-heavy office work in a hospital setting.

Employer: Butler Hospital / Care New England

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Per diem (as needed), hospital unit support

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a clinical unit by managing charts, forms, and computer entries, and helping communication between nurses, doctors, and other staff. Great if you have a high school diploma, are well organized, and want flexible hospital-based clerical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.