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Providence
💰 Providence Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Providence has some solid options right now if you’re into numbers, grants, or financial ops. A mix of contract and full-time roles, from hands-on grant work to tax leadership.
Grants Project Specialist -- 5000
- Employer: EPITEC
- Location: Providence, RI (100% on-site)
- Type: Contract, W2 | 18-month assignment, M–F, 8–4 (35 hrs/week)
- Pay: $33–$38/hour
This role supports federal grant accounting and compliance—reconciliations, budget-to-actual reports, reimbursements, and detailed documentation. Great fit if you have an accounting degree, love organized records, and want deep experience with federal awards and reporting.
Grants Project Specialist
- Employer: Radiant Digital
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Contract | 18 months
- Pay: Not listed
Very similar scope: federal education grant compliance, accounting support, reimbursements, and quarterly budget vs. actual reporting. Ideal if you have an accounting degree, some grant or federal awards experience, and want to work with a tech-focused consulting firm.
Estate Tax Manager
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Providence, RI (in-office culture)
- Type: Full-time | 1st shift | 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a team handling complex estate and fiduciary tax returns (Forms 706, 1041, and more) for Private Bank clients. Good for experienced tax pros who enjoy managing people, high-level tax strategy, and process improvement in a large financial institution.
Specialist, Production Planner (Financial Operations)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Providence, RI (Remote workplace type)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,000–$70,000/year + annual incentive program
- Application deadline: November 16, 2026
This role supports ordering, payments, invoicing, refunds, and financial reporting for Pearson’s educator assessment business. Great if you have 2+ years in finance or martech, strong Excel/Power Query/Oracle/Tableau or Power BI skills, and like blending customer communication with data and controls.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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