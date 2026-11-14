📅 Providence Ways & Means: Tax Deals & Winter Prep on Nov 17

The City Council’s Special Committee on Ways and Means will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM in Committee “B,” 3rd Floor, City Hall, 25 Dorrance Street, Providence, RI 02903. The meeting will also be streamed on YouTube at https://bit.ly/pvdmeetings, but being in the room is the only way the City guarantees access.

All items can be discussed and may be voted on.

1. Tax Stabilization for 730 Douglas Avenue

The committee will consider an ordinance to approve a 5‑year tax stabilization agreement for 730 Douglas Avenue (Assessor’s Plat 123, Lot 555), owned by 700‑702 Douglas Avenue Realty LLC.

The owner has committed to build a new four‑story mixed‑use building with 18 residential units and 2 commercial units, at an estimated cost of $2,045,850.

Under R.I.G.L. § 44‑3‑9 and Providence Code Chapter 21, Article XVIII, the City can stabilize property taxes for up to 20 years; this proposal is for 5 years, from December 31, 2025 through December 31, 2029 (Tax Years 2026–2030).

During the term:



Taxes are based on a “Base Assessment” of $229,200.00 multiplied by the then‑current tax rate for the first year.

multiplied by the then‑current tax rate for the first year.

In later years, the owner pays that Base Assessment Tax plus a set percentage of the taxes on any increase in assessed value.

plus a set percentage of the taxes on any increase in assessed value.

Payments can be made in a lump sum in the first quarter or in equal quarterly installments , on the same due dates as other taxpayers.

, on the same due dates as other taxpayers.

Not receiving a bill does not excuse nonpayment.

excuse nonpayment.

The agreement must be recorded in the City’s land evidence records and will apply to current and future property owners.



2. Tax Stabilization for 239 Oak Street

A second ordinance will consider a tax stabilization agreement for 239 Oak Street. (Details of that specific deal are not included in the excerpt, but it is listed for discussion and possible action.)

3–6. Winter Preparedness & City Coordination

Several discussion items focus on winter operations:



Snow removal and winter prep for City‑owned buildings – with John Arzoomanian, Director of Public Property invited.



Snow removal for parks, public spaces, and public rights‑of‑way – with Wendy Nilsson, Superintendent, Department of Parks invited.



Warming centers, emergency shelter capacity, and services for vulnerable residents – with Emily Freedman, Director, Department of Housing and Human Services invited.



Overall winter operational readiness and coordination among City departments – with Courtney Hawkins, Chief Operating Officer (Mayor’s Office) and Patricia Coyne‑Fague, Director, Department of Public Works invited.





The meeting is called “Per order of the Special Committee on Ways and Means,” chaired by Councilor Miguel A. Sanchez.

Accessibility:

The City states it is committed to equal access for people with disabilities. For accommodations, residents are directed to contact Assistant City Solicitor Leonela Felix, Esq. at 401‑680‑5333 and to give at least 72 hours’ notice to help ensure availability.