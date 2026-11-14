📅 Weekly stand-up at Providence Comedy Underground

Looking for a fun night out? Providence Comedy Underground hosts stand-up shows every Friday and Saturday from 8:00–9:30 PM at Hide Speakeasy, 121 Washington St, Providence, 02903.

You’ll see a mix of established and up-and-coming comedians in an intimate downtown spot. There’s a full bar and dinner menu, so you can eat and drink during the show.

Tickets are $20. For more info, call (781) 697-4127.

Great option for a date night or friends’ night out right in downtown PVD.