Three bright little “college” kittens and one lovely young cat are all hoping Providence will be where they find their forever families.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Providence Animal Rescue League

Location: Providence, RI

Brown U is part of the “Class of 2026” trio of kittens named after local universities. She’s a playful, curious little scholar who enjoys exploring, cuddling, and classic kitten mischief with her siblings JWU and RIC. She’s ready to “graduate” into a loving home where she can keep learning and growing.

For details on her health, vaccines, and spay status, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Brown U and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Providence Animal Rescue League

Location: Providence, RI

RIC is another member of the “Class of 2026” kitten crew. This sleek black boy is full of energy and fun, and loves playing, exploring, and snuggling with his littermates. He’s looking for a home that’s ready for an active, growing kitten.

For information on his medical care and neuter status, please reach out to the shelter.

👉 Meet RIC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black and white

Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Providence Animal Rescue League

Location: Providence, RI

JWU rounds out the “Class of 2026” trio. With his black-and-white coat and big personality, he’s ready to earn his “degree” in love and friendship. Like his siblings, he enjoys playtime, exploring, and kitten cuddles.

Contact the shelter for the latest on his health, vaccines, and neuter status.

👉 Meet JWU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young adult

Adoptable young adult Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white on chest

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Providence Animal Rescue League

Location: Providence, RI

Hope is a beautiful young black cat with a sweet white patch on her chest. She came in as a stray and is now looking for a safe, loving home where she can finally relax and be part of a family.

Has lived with other cats before and may enjoy a feline friend with slow, proper introductions

before and may enjoy a feline friend with slow, proper introductions Experience with children is unknown, so a patient home willing to go at her pace is best

For details on her health, vaccines, and spay status, please contact the shelter.

👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these cats or confirm adoption fees and availability, please contact Providence Animal Rescue League directly or visit their website to start an application. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.