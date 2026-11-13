Providence has a steady flow of care-focused jobs right now, from advocacy work to in-home support. If you like helping people one-on-one, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sojourner House

Sojourner House Location: Providence, RI (on-site, some local travel)

(on-site, some local travel) Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week), Nonexempt

Salary: $26–$27/hour + benefits (health/dental, PTO, EAP, 401(k) match)

Support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking as part of the CARE Team. You’ll use your Spanish/English skills to do intakes, housing and crisis assessments, and referrals, helping clients find safety and stable housing.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (single-day booking)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec 1, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 9:15 PM

Salary: Not listed

Watch a 9‑month‑old baby in a calm, pet-free home for one afternoon/evening. No feeding, bathing, or bedtime tasks—your focus is simply keeping the baby safe and content.

Employer: Care Team Noah

Care Team Noah Location: Providence, RI (in-person, home setting)

(in-person, home setting) Type: Part-time (2–4 overnights/week)

Hours: 7:30 PM – 7:00 AM

Compensation: $225 per overnight shift (pay from $21/hour, 11.5–42 hrs/week expected)

Provide quiet, overnight support for a young adult with developmental disabilities in a peaceful, home-like environment. Sleep is permitted, with light duties like meds, laundry, and basic tidying—ideal if you want stable, long-term, low-physical-demand work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings or future needs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.