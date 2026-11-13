Providence has a steady flow of driving and transportation work right now, from campus shuttles to rail safety and pizza delivery. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options for night owls and folks who like being on the move.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS) Location: Providence, RI (field-based with 50–85% travel )

(field-based with ) Salary: $25–$37 per hour + benefits

+ benefits Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead safety on railroad construction and maintenance sites, making sure crews and trains stay safe and compliant with FRA regulations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k). Requires 2+ years railroad experience, valid driver’s license, and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 887 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904

Salary: $16–$24 per hour , cash tips paid daily

, cash tips paid daily Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible hours (day, evening, night) and no experience needed—great for students or anyone wanting fast cash flow. You’ll deliver pizzas using your own car, with 401(k), 401(k) match, mileage reimbursement, paid training, and referral program. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance, and be able to handle some lifting and standing.

Employer: Valet Park of America

Location: Smithfield & Providence, RI (serving Bryant University)

(serving Bryant University) Salary: $25 per hour base, $37.50 per hour on optional Sunday shifts, weekly pay

base, on optional Sunday shifts, weekly pay Type: Part-time (5pm–10pm, 2–3 nights/week)

Why it’s worth a look: Solid evening side-gig driving school buses with the chance to pick up extra charter or weekend work. You’ll shuttle passengers, help with luggage/doors, do pre-trip inspections, and keep the bus clean. Must be 20+, have a CDL B or higher with passenger endorsement, a valid medical card, and pass background and driving checks.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.