Providence is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in education research and healthcare transformation. If you’ve got project chops and love big-picture strategy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brown University – Annenberg Institute for School Reform

Brown University – Annenberg Institute for School Reform Location: Providence, RI (designated remote , must live in a Brown-registered state)

(designated , must live in a Brown-registered state) Type: Full-time, fixed-term (1 year, possible renewal)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full production cycle for education research briefs and tools that help schools use evidence in real life. You’ll set workplans, manage multiple workstreams and staff, partner with researchers, and turn complex studies into clear, actionable insights for educators and policymakers.

Employer: EY (Ernst & Young)

(Ernst & Young) Location: Providence, RI (travel to EY offices/client sites up to ~50%)

(travel to EY offices/client sites up to ~50%) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, by market): $128,400 – $267,400 depending on office location and experience

Senior consulting role leading clinical research and healthcare transformation workstreams for academic medical centers and health systems. You’ll shape strategy, operating models, and digital tools for clinical trials and research, while managing teams and working directly with executive stakeholders.

Employer: Brown University – Annenberg Institute for School Reform

Brown University – Annenberg Institute for School Reform Location: Providence, RI (designated remote , must live in a Brown-registered state)

(designated , must live in a Brown-registered state) Type: Full-time, grant-funded (1 year, possible renewal)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on project management role supporting research on teacher professional learning, especially for educators serving historically marginalized students. You’ll coordinate studies, manage data and timelines, work with districts and states, and help lead a research team focused on real classroom impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.