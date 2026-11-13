undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Providence Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Providence is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in education research and healthcare transformation. If you’ve got project chops and love big-picture strategy, these are worth a look.
Project Director – EdResearch for Action
- Employer: Brown University – Annenberg Institute for School Reform
- Location: Providence, RI (designated remote, must live in a Brown-registered state)
- Type: Full-time, fixed-term (1 year, possible renewal)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the full production cycle for education research briefs and tools that help schools use evidence in real life. You’ll set workplans, manage multiple workstreams and staff, partner with researchers, and turn complex studies into clear, actionable insights for educators and policymakers.
Sector Transformation Manager – Health, Clinical Research
- Employer: EY (Ernst & Young)
- Location: Providence, RI (travel to EY offices/client sites up to ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (US, by market): $128,400 – $267,400 depending on office location and experience
Senior consulting role leading clinical research and healthcare transformation workstreams for academic medical centers and health systems. You’ll shape strategy, operating models, and digital tools for clinical trials and research, while managing teams and working directly with executive stakeholders.
Research Project Manager – Teacher Learning & Growth
- Employer: Brown University – Annenberg Institute for School Reform
- Location: Providence, RI (designated remote, must live in a Brown-registered state)
- Type: Full-time, grant-funded (1 year, possible renewal)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on project management role supporting research on teacher professional learning, especially for educators serving historically marginalized students. You’ll coordinate studies, manage data and timelines, work with districts and states, and help lead a research team focused on real classroom impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.