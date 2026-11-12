🧑‍💼 Providence HR Jobs: Multiple Roles from Analyst to Director

Providence has a nice mix of HR openings right now, from hands-on benefits work to big-picture leadership. If you’re in HR and ready for a change, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brown University

Brown University Location: Providence, RI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Regular Employee

Salary: Not listed

Lead HR for Brown’s 24/7 public safety and emergency management division, working with sworn officers, dispatch, and emergency staff. You’ll own workforce planning, recruitment, labor & employee relations, union contract work, DEI initiatives, training, and HR strategy, and partner closely with the Chief and Deputy Chief.

Good fit if: You have 8–10+ years HR leadership, experience with unionized or law-enforcement/public safety environments, and are comfortable handling complex employee relations and compliance (FLSA, FMLA, ADA, Clery, CALEA/RIPAC).

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Expected Base Pay: $25.00–$36.00+ per hour (depending on posting)

Handle the day-to-day administration of employee benefits and retirement programs in a fast-paced, high-volume setting. You’ll be the first point of contact for benefit questions, manage enrollments and eligibility in Workday, support Open Enrollment, billing, compliance (ERISA, HIPAA, COBRA, ACA), and help improve processes.

Good fit if: You have 4–5 years of benefits administration, strong Excel and Workday (or similar HCM) skills, and like a mix of employee-facing support and detailed data work. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.