I-195 closure may delay RIPTA Route 60 buses

All lanes of I-195 near the Potter Street Bridge will be closed from 9 PM on November 6, 2026 until 12 PM on November 7, 2026 for planned RIDOT demolition work. RIPTA Route 60 riders in the East Providence area should expect longer travel times and should plan extra time for buses to reach and leave bus stops. More information: https://www.ripta.com/alerts

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rhode Island Public Transit Authority