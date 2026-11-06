👔 Providence Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Providence is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who like owning big projects and guiding cross‑functional teams. If you’ve got management chops, there’s a mix of remote and local options here.

Employer: UNFI

UNFI Location: Remote , based out of Providence, RI (travel required)

, based out of (travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior role owns the performance of UNFI’s Shelf Services and field execution—think labor planning, service quality, and continuous improvement across many sites. Ideal if you have 7–10 years in retail field operations or merchandising and enjoy leading through influence across sales, finance, HR, and operations.

Employer: Clean Air Lawn Care, Inc.

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (franchise ownership opportunity)

Salary: Not listed

Run your own eco‑friendly lawn care business with a national brand focused on organic, solar‑powered services. Great fit if you’re passionate about the environment, have a track record of business leadership, and want to build a recurring‑revenue service that’s safe for kids and pets.

Employer: Coast and Harbor Associates, Inc.

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Owners’ rep role managing design and construction for colleges, hospitals, or major nonprofits. You’ll need experience running at least one $20M+ project (budget, schedule, multi‑stakeholder coordination), with extra points for work on $100M+ institutional projects.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Providence, RI (Remote workplace type)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000

Support K–12 assessment programs by managing customer relationships and project delivery from kickoff through close. Good for early‑ to mid‑career project managers (2–3 years’ experience) who like client‑facing work, tracking scope/schedule/cost, and improving processes in a fast‑paced education environment.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Providence, RI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,300 – $159,120 (base range, plus bonus eligibility)

Lead business integration and readiness for new claims capabilities across Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid. Perfect if you have 5+ years in healthcare operations or claims and enjoy coordinating cross‑functional initiatives, UAT, and change management in a highly regulated space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.