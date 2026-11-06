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💰 Providence Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
Providence is busy right now with finance and accounting hiring, from entry-level internships to senior banking leaders. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your experience.
Insurance Accounting Associate
Employer: HUB International
Location: Providence, RI (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on commission reconciliations, schedules, and reporting for one of North America’s largest insurance brokers. Good fit if you have 1–3 years office experience, solid Excel skills, and want structured training and growth in insurance accounting.
Lead Specialist, Internal Audit, Controls, Compliance and Risk
Employer: Pearson
Location: Providence, RI (remote role in Virtual Schools org)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior GRC/internal audit role owning SOC 2, risk register, and BC/DR governance for Pearson’s virtual school platforms. Ideal if you have 5+ years in audit/compliance, SOC 2 or SOX experience, and a credential like CISA/CIA/CRISC/CISSP/ACCA.
Audit Intern
Employer: Zyric Grid
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Internship
Start Date: Winter 2027
Compensation: $37.50–$48.08/hour
Support audit, financial reporting, and data analysis while building experience toward a CPA path. Great for accounting students with GPA 3.0+, strong Excel and communication skills, and a plan to meet CPA requirements.
Asset Accountant/Financial Analyst – Utilities (FERC and PowerPlan)
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a leading U.S. energy company)
Location: Providence, RI (100% remote per listing)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$140,000/year
High-level role handling complex accounting, FERC/GAAP reporting, and financial analysis for a major utility. Best for candidates with 3–5+ years accounting, utility or public accounting experience, and tools like PowerPlan/Apptio.
AI Savvy Tax Accountant – Business & Individual Returns
Employer: Barba CFO
Location: Providence, RI (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Prepare and review business and individual tax returns while using AI-driven tax and cloud tools to streamline work. Good for someone with public tax experience, strong compliance skills, and interest in values-based advisory work.
Payroll & Accounting Specialist
Employer: Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own bi-weekly and monthly payroll plus AP/AR support for a law firm, using Paylocity and Excel. Great match if you have 2+ years payroll and AP experience and like detailed, confidential work.
Tax Client Service Representative
Employer: Allworth Financial
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
Pay Range: $29.00–$30.77/hour
Client-facing role supporting tax advisors, handling scheduling, onboarding, tax document prep, and return delivery. Good for someone with 1+ year in tax or financial services, strong customer service skills, and comfort with CRM and tax software.
Head of Portfolio & Credit Administration
Employer: Beacon Bank
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, Exempt/VP
Pay Range: $96,089–$177,069/year
Lead a team of commercial credit analysts and portfolio managers across middle market, CRE, and business banking. Best for someone with 10+ years in commercial credit/portfolio management, strong leadership skills, and deep credit policy and compliance knowledge.
Commercial Banker III
Employer: Beacon Bank
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, Exempt/SVP
Salary Range: $115,297–$212,491/year
Senior commercial lender role focused on new business development, portfolio management, and cross-selling bank services. A fit if you have 15+ years commercial lending and underwriting and know the local commercial market well.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—good finance roles in Providence tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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