⚖️ Providence RI Legal & Compliance Roles – Multiple Openings

Providence’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from law firms to healthcare and insurance. If you’re in law, risk, or compliance, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Higgins Cavanagh & Cooney, LLP

Location: Providence, RI (mostly in-person, some remote flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience

Litigation role at a long-standing regional firm. Work on pleadings, motions, discovery, court appearances, and trial prep, with training plus real responsibility and strong benefits (medical, dental/vision, 401k/profit sharing, bonuses, paid time off).

Employer: Providence Community Health Centers

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead risk management and patient safety for a major community health provider. You’ll run the risk program, investigate incidents, handle claims and FTCA requirements, and train staff on risk, privacy, and safety.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a national firm)

Location: Providence, RI (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $175,000 base + up to $45,000 bonus

Insurance defense litigation with a national full-service firm, lower-than-average billable target (1900 hours) and strong bonus potential. Work on professional liability, product liability, auto, and construction matters while helping with client development.

Employer: Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support multiple corporate attorneys with document prep, filings, calendars, billing, and closing binders. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ legal assistant experience and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and document management systems.

Employer: Attorney Backed Agents®

Location: Providence, RI (local market)

Type: Flexible/independent (alongside your current practice)

Estimated Earnings: $50,000–$250,000+ annually (commission and performance-based)

Side or transition path for attorneys who want to use their legal skills in real estate. Keep your current practice while building a real estate business using your contract, negotiation, and risk skills; real estate license required or willingness to get one.

Employer: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Location: Providence, RI (HQ downtown; remote/hybrid options by role)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $65,600 – $98,400

Investigate healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse involving members and providers. You’ll analyze claims data, run audits, work with regulators and law enforcement, and write reports, with support for certifications like AHFI/CFE.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to start a conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.