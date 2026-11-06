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⚖️ Providence RI Legal & Compliance Roles – Multiple Openings
Providence’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from law firms to healthcare and insurance. If you’re in law, risk, or compliance, this is a good moment to make a move.
Associate
Employer: Higgins Cavanagh & Cooney, LLP
Location: Providence, RI (mostly in-person, some remote flexibility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, commensurate with experience
Litigation role at a long-standing regional firm. Work on pleadings, motions, discovery, court appearances, and trial prep, with training plus real responsibility and strong benefits (medical, dental/vision, 401k/profit sharing, bonuses, paid time off).
Interim Risk Management Officer
Employer: Providence Community Health Centers
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead risk management and patient safety for a major community health provider. You’ll run the risk program, investigate incidents, handle claims and FTCA requirements, and train staff on risk, privacy, and safety.
Attorney – Insurance Defense – Up to $175K Base
Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a national firm)
Location: Providence, RI (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $175,000 base + up to $45,000 bonus
Insurance defense litigation with a national full-service firm, lower-than-average billable target (1900 hours) and strong bonus potential. Work on professional liability, product liability, auto, and construction matters while helping with client development.
Corporate Legal Assistant
Employer: Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support multiple corporate attorneys with document prep, filings, calendars, billing, and closing binders. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ legal assistant experience and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and document management systems.
Licensed Attorney – Real Estate Opportunity
Employer: Attorney Backed Agents®
Location: Providence, RI (local market)
Type: Flexible/independent (alongside your current practice)
Estimated Earnings: $50,000–$250,000+ annually (commission and performance-based)
Side or transition path for attorneys who want to use their legal skills in real estate. Keep your current practice while building a real estate business using your contract, negotiation, and risk skills; real estate license required or willingness to get one.
Fraud Investigator
Employer: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
Location: Providence, RI (HQ downtown; remote/hybrid options by role)
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $65,600 – $98,400
Investigate healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse involving members and providers. You’ll analyze claims data, run audits, work with regulators and law enforcement, and write reports, with support for certifications like AHFI/CFE.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to start a conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.