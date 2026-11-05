I-195 to fully close for Potter St. Bridge demolition

I-195 East and West near the Taunton Ave. interchange in East Providence will close for Potter St. Bridge demolition from Friday, November 6 into Saturday, November 7. On November 6, lane closures start at 9 p.m. with a full closure in both directions at 10 p.m.; on November 7, lanes will begin reopening at about 10 a.m., with all lanes expected open by 12 p.m. Traffic will be detoured using Warren Ave., with extra local road and ramp closures and major delays expected, and drivers are urged to avoid I-195 and use other routes. More information: https://t.co/qKuQFsfgjO

This content is adapted from materials provided by PVDMayor