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Providence
💼 Providence hiring 2nd shift License Inspector, $55k–$62k
7 days ago
💼 Apply by Nov. 19: 2nd Shift License Inspector Job
The City of Providence Board of Licenses is hiring a License Inspector (2nd Shift), a union position at pay range $55,821–$62,070.
You’ll work under the License Administrator doing both field and office work:
- Investigate complaints about business license violations
- Talk with residents, businesses, and complainants in person, by phone, and online
- Issue summons for violations and appear at Board of Licenses hearings and Municipal Court
- Conduct field inspections to find unlicensed or non‑compliant businesses and follow up for compliance
- Keep detailed daily logs, reports, and photo documentation
- Testify clearly and accurately at hearings or in court
Requirements include:
- High school diploma and 5+ years experience enforcing rules, doing inspections, and providing customer service (or equivalent experience)
- Valid state driver’s license and safe driving record
- Ability to work non‑standard, flexible hours (2nd shift)
- Ability to use Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook
- Willingness and ability to attend Rutgers Noise Technical Assistance Center and pass the Community Noise Enforcement Exam for noise enforcement work
Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/19/2026. Apply through the City of Providence jobs website.
More Info: P-148-26, License Inspector 2nd Shift – Board of L...
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