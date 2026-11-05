💼 Providence hiring 2nd shift License Inspector, $55k–$62k

💼 Apply by Nov. 19: 2nd Shift License Inspector Job

The City of Providence Board of Licenses is hiring a License Inspector (2nd Shift), a union position at pay range $55,821–$62,070.

You’ll work under the License Administrator doing both field and office work:

Investigate complaints about business license violations

Talk with residents, businesses, and complainants in person, by phone, and online

Issue summons for violations and appear at Board of Licenses hearings and Municipal Court

and Conduct field inspections to find unlicensed or non‑compliant businesses and follow up for compliance

Keep detailed daily logs, reports, and photo documentation

Testify clearly and accurately at hearings or in court

Requirements include:

High school diploma and 5+ years experience enforcing rules, doing inspections, and providing customer service (or equivalent experience)

and experience enforcing rules, doing inspections, and providing customer service (or equivalent experience) Valid state driver’s license and safe driving record

and safe driving record Ability to work non‑standard, flexible hours (2nd shift)

Ability to use Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook

Willingness and ability to attend Rutgers Noise Technical Assistance Center and pass the Community Noise Enforcement Exam for noise enforcement work

Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/19/2026. Apply through the City of Providence jobs website.