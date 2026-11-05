Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Providence

💼 Providence hiring 2nd shift License Inspector, $55k–$62k

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFOvc_1GoDK8Nk00

💼 Apply by Nov. 19: 2nd Shift License Inspector Job

The City of Providence Board of Licenses is hiring a License Inspector (2nd Shift), a union position at pay range $55,821–$62,070.

You’ll work under the License Administrator doing both field and office work:

  • Investigate complaints about business license violations
  • Talk with residents, businesses, and complainants in person, by phone, and online
  • Issue summons for violations and appear at Board of Licenses hearings and Municipal Court
  • Conduct field inspections to find unlicensed or non‑compliant businesses and follow up for compliance
  • Keep detailed daily logs, reports, and photo documentation
  • Testify clearly and accurately at hearings or in court

Requirements include:

  • High school diploma and 5+ years experience enforcing rules, doing inspections, and providing customer service (or equivalent experience)
  • Valid state driver’s license and safe driving record
  • Ability to work non‑standard, flexible hours (2nd shift)
  • Ability to use Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook
  • Willingness and ability to attend Rutgers Noise Technical Assistance Center and pass the Community Noise Enforcement Exam for noise enforcement work

Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/19/2026. Apply through the City of Providence jobs website.

More Info: P-148-26, License Inspector 2nd Shift – Board of L...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments