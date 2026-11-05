🔬 Providence science jobs with multiple lab & clinical roles

Providence has some solid science roles right now, from hands-on lab work to higher-level clinical trial leadership. If you’re into research and data, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Rhode Island Hospital, 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Day shift (1.0 FTE, 8-hour days)

Salary: $41,537.60 – $68,556.80

Work directly with patients and data on multiple clinical studies. You’ll help with interviews, informed consent, data entry, basic stats, and may do EKGs, vitals, and blood sample processing. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in life/applied sciences and want real-world clinical research experience.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Rhode Island Hospital, 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, M–F, 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: $48,068.80 – $79,372.80

More advanced bench and data work, with a focus on in vitro / in vivo experiments, stats, and protocol design. You’ll review literature, help shape experiments, analyze results, and may support publications. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Biological Sciences plus 2–3 years lab experience.

Employer: Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials Location: Remote (listed for Providence, RI)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $107,000 – $213,000 annually

Lead the start-up and activation of clinical trial sites across complex global studies. You’ll own timelines, documents, regulatory submissions, and mentor other site activation staff. Ideal if you have 7+ years in CRO/pharma with strong project management and deep knowledge of clinical trial regulations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.