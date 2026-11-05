🚚 Providence Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Providence has some solid logistics roles right now, from hospital deliveries to warehouse work. If you like staying active and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rhode Island Blood Center

Rhode Island Blood Center Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Friday, 9pm–7am

This role handles receiving, selecting, packing, and arranging delivery of blood components to hospitals. You’ll manage inventory, drive local deliveries and pick-ups, process returns, and keep detailed records while supporting a life-saving mission. High school diploma and valid driver’s license (clean for 3 years) required.

Location: Providence, RI

Type: On-site (other)

Pay: $25.51 – $30.72 per hour

Benefits: 401(k, dental insurance listed)

Work in a warehouse picking, packing, labeling, and staging orders using equipment like forklifts, pallet jacks, and RF scanners. Good fit if you have warehouse or shipping/receiving experience and are comfortable with heavy lifting and safety protocols.

Employer: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Join a major home goods brand handling incoming and outgoing shipments for their operation. You’ll support day-to-day warehouse flow, helping keep products moving smoothly from stock to customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.