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🏥 Providence RI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $170K+ Pay
Providence’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big hospital systems, community clinics, and travel agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, imaging, or admin support, there’s a lot to pick from.
Medication History Technician Specialist
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: The Miriam Hospital, Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, day shift (8 hours; weekdays, weekends, holidays)
- Pay: $19.97–$32.96/hr
You’ll work in the ED/admitting area gathering accurate home med lists and allergies, talking with patients, families, pharmacies, and providers, and documenting in the EMR. Great fit if you’re a licensed RI Pharmacy Tech with strong customer service and detail skills.
Clinical Pharmacist Inpatient
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, rotating (mainly 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, some evenings/overnights)
- Pay: $105,019.20–$173,264.00/yr
In this hospital role, you’ll verify and optimize med orders, round with teams, respond to codes, and oversee techs. Ideal for a RI-licensed pharmacist (BS or PharmD) with hospital/clinical experience; residency and board certification are preferred.
Clinical Pharmacist Inpatient – 7 On / 7 Off Overnights
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, Tues–Mon overnight, 10-hour shifts
- Pay: $105,019.20–$173,264.00/yr
Same core inpatient pharmacist duties as above, but on a 7-on/7-off overnight schedule—great if you like nights and longer stretches of time off.
Clinical Pharmacist PD – Outpatient
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
- Type: Per diem, variable shifts (Mon–Sun, 7:00 AM–11:30 PM)
- Pay: $50.49–$83.30/hr
Per diem outpatient pharmacist role handling prescriptions, counseling, and med therapy management. Good option if you’re a RI-licensed pharmacist wanting flexible hours rather than a fixed full-time schedule.
Pharmacy Intern (Per Diem)
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
- Type: Per diem, 1st & 2nd shifts as needed (weekdays/weekends/holidays)
- Pay: $18.00–$27.13/hr
For pharmacy students (≥1st year) licensed as RI pharmacy interns. You’ll help with compounding, dispensing, ADCs, med histories, and projects—solid hands-on hospital experience.
(Note: Duplicate listing removed; this is the unique role.)
Laboratory Testing Assistant – 2nd Shift (Part-Time)
- Employer: Rhode Island Blood Center
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Part-time, 32 hrs/week, 2nd shift (3 PM–midnight; weekdays & every other weekend/holiday)
- Pay: $17.91/hr
Support the testing lab with sample receiving/prep, transport, supplies, and equipment maintenance. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma, can lift up to 60 lbs, and are comfortable on your feet.
Optometrist, Full-Time – Garden City Center
- Employer: Independent optometry practice affiliated with Warby Parker
- Location: Providence, RI (Garden City Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not listed; competitive base + variable compensation
Provide comprehensive eye exams, contact lens care, and patient education in a modern, tech-forward setting next to a Warby Parker store. Benefits may include ICHRA health coverage, 401(k), paid leave, malpractice, and free eyewear for eligible full-time ODs.
Nurse – ACT II Team 1B (CCBHC) – $5,000 Retention Bonus
- Employer: Butler / The Providence Center (Care New England)
- Location: Providence, RI & community-based
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $5,000 retention bonus
Community mental health nursing role doing assessments, med administration, crisis work, and home/community visits for ACT clients. Requires RI RN license, valid driver’s license, and comfort working with serious mental illness and substance use.
Outpatient OBGYN CNM or WHNP – Women & Infants Hospital
- Employer: Women & Infants Hospital / Care New England
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient, daytime; no L&D or call
Provide full-scope ambulatory OB/GYN care (prenatal, postpartum, contraception, well-woman, GYN issues) in an academic setting with residents and med students. Requires CNM or WHNP, RI APRN/RN eligibility, CSR/DEA, and 2+ years women’s health/OBGYN experience.
Dental Director – FQHC Department Chair
- Employer: Providence Community Health Centers
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $185,000–$220,000/yr
Lead a 50-person dental team at a busy FQHC while maintaining a clinical schedule. You’ll oversee standards, quality, infection control, training, and community oral health initiatives. Requires DDS/DMD, RI license, 5+ years clinical experience, 3+ years director-level leadership; pediatric experience preferred.
Patient Financial Advocate – Cancer Institute
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: The Miriam Hospital, Providence, RI
- Type: Per diem, variable shifts
- Pay: $20.96–$34.61/hr
Work directly with oncology patients and families to explain costs, set up payment plans, secure financial assistance, and manage prior auths and denials. Good for someone with 2+ years healthcare/authorization/billing experience and strong CPT/ICD and insurance knowledge.
RN – Med Surg, Full-Time
- Employer: Vibra Hospital of SE Massachusetts
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and more
Med Surg RN role in a specialty hospital setting, managing complex patients and coordinating care. Requires active RN license, BLS, and ACLS within 6 months; acute care experience is strongly preferred.
Travel & Contract MRI Technologist Roles (Multiple Agencies)
If you’re an experienced MRI Tech looking to travel, Providence has several options:
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,831/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Up to $2,831/week (gross estimate)
Requires 2+ years MRI experience, state license, and BLS. Includes health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,418/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 nights (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Estimated $3,418/week
Needs completion of a 2-year radiologic tech program, ARRT registry, and ~18 months MRI experience. Includes weekly pay, housing or stipend, health insurance, 401(k) match.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,077/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 40 hrs/week + on-call
- Pay: Estimated $3,077/week
Requires 2+ years independent hospital MRI experience, ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, BLS, and strong neuro/MSK/body imaging skills.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,454/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 nights (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Estimated $3,454/week
Night-shift MRI role with ESOP, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and other benefits.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,867/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $2,867/week
Day-shift MRI contract with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,667/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Estimated $2,667/week
Includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, housing options, and license reimbursement.
Travel ICU RN – $2,334/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights (36 hrs/week)
- Pay: Estimated $2,334/week
ICU travel contract for RNs with 5+ years ICU experience, BLS, and ACLS. Comes with day-one medical, housing options, 401(k), and travel reimbursement.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby. Keep your resume handy and apply while the listings are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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