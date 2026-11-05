🏥 Providence RI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $170K+ Pay

Providence’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big hospital systems, community clinics, and travel agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, imaging, or admin support, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: The Miriam Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, day shift (8 hours; weekdays, weekends, holidays)

Pay: $19.97–$32.96/hr

You’ll work in the ED/admitting area gathering accurate home med lists and allergies, talking with patients, families, pharmacies, and providers, and documenting in the EMR. Great fit if you’re a licensed RI Pharmacy Tech with strong customer service and detail skills.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, rotating (mainly 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, some evenings/overnights)

Pay: $105,019.20–$173,264.00/yr

In this hospital role, you’ll verify and optimize med orders, round with teams, respond to codes, and oversee techs. Ideal for a RI-licensed pharmacist (BS or PharmD) with hospital/clinical experience; residency and board certification are preferred.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, Tues–Mon overnight, 10-hour shifts

Pay: $105,019.20–$173,264.00/yr

Same core inpatient pharmacist duties as above, but on a 7-on/7-off overnight schedule—great if you like nights and longer stretches of time off.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Per diem, variable shifts (Mon–Sun, 7:00 AM–11:30 PM)

Pay: $50.49–$83.30/hr

Per diem outpatient pharmacist role handling prescriptions, counseling, and med therapy management. Good option if you’re a RI-licensed pharmacist wanting flexible hours rather than a fixed full-time schedule.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Per diem, 1st & 2nd shifts as needed (weekdays/weekends/holidays)

Pay: $18.00–$27.13/hr

For pharmacy students (≥1st year) licensed as RI pharmacy interns. You’ll help with compounding, dispensing, ADCs, med histories, and projects—solid hands-on hospital experience.

(Note: Duplicate listing removed; this is the unique role.)

Employer: Rhode Island Blood Center

Rhode Island Blood Center Location: Providence, RI

Type: Part-time, 32 hrs/week, 2nd shift (3 PM–midnight; weekdays & every other weekend/holiday)

Pay: $17.91/hr

Support the testing lab with sample receiving/prep, transport, supplies, and equipment maintenance. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma, can lift up to 60 lbs, and are comfortable on your feet.

Employer: Independent optometry practice affiliated with Warby Parker

Independent optometry practice affiliated with Location: Providence, RI (Garden City Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed; competitive base + variable compensation

Provide comprehensive eye exams, contact lens care, and patient education in a modern, tech-forward setting next to a Warby Parker store. Benefits may include ICHRA health coverage, 401(k), paid leave, malpractice, and free eyewear for eligible full-time ODs.

Employer: Butler / The Providence Center (Care New England)

Butler / The Providence Center (Care New England) Location: Providence, RI & community-based

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $5,000 retention bonus

Community mental health nursing role doing assessments, med administration, crisis work, and home/community visits for ACT clients. Requires RI RN license, valid driver’s license, and comfort working with serious mental illness and substance use.

Employer: Women & Infants Hospital / Care New England

Women & Infants Hospital / Care New England Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient, daytime; no L&D or call

Provide full-scope ambulatory OB/GYN care (prenatal, postpartum, contraception, well-woman, GYN issues) in an academic setting with residents and med students. Requires CNM or WHNP, RI APRN/RN eligibility, CSR/DEA, and 2+ years women’s health/OBGYN experience.

Employer: Providence Community Health Centers

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $185,000–$220,000/yr

Lead a 50-person dental team at a busy FQHC while maintaining a clinical schedule. You’ll oversee standards, quality, infection control, training, and community oral health initiatives. Requires DDS/DMD, RI license, 5+ years clinical experience, 3+ years director-level leadership; pediatric experience preferred.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: The Miriam Hospital, Providence, RI

Type: Per diem, variable shifts

Pay: $20.96–$34.61/hr

Work directly with oncology patients and families to explain costs, set up payment plans, secure financial assistance, and manage prior auths and denials. Good for someone with 2+ years healthcare/authorization/billing experience and strong CPT/ICD and insurance knowledge.

Employer: Vibra Hospital of SE Massachusetts

Vibra Hospital of SE Massachusetts Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and more

Med Surg RN role in a specialty hospital setting, managing complex patients and coordinating care. Requires active RN license, BLS, and ACLS within 6 months; acute care experience is strongly preferred.

Travel & Contract MRI Technologist Roles (Multiple Agencies)

If you’re an experienced MRI Tech looking to travel, Providence has several options:

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Up to $2,831/week (gross estimate)

Requires 2+ years MRI experience, state license, and BLS. Includes health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 nights (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Estimated $3,418/week

Needs completion of a 2-year radiologic tech program, ARRT registry, and ~18 months MRI experience. Includes weekly pay, housing or stipend, health insurance, 401(k) match.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 40 hrs/week + on-call

Pay: Estimated $3,077/week

Requires 2+ years independent hospital MRI experience, ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, BLS, and strong neuro/MSK/body imaging skills.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 nights (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Estimated $3,454/week

Night-shift MRI role with ESOP, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and other benefits.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM, 40 hrs/week

Pay: Estimated $2,867/week

Day-shift MRI contract with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Estimated $2,667/week

Includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Providence, RI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights (36 hrs/week)

Pay: Estimated $2,334/week

ICU travel contract for RNs with 5+ years ICU experience, BLS, and ACLS. Comes with day-one medical, housing options, 401(k), and travel reimbursement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby. Keep your resume handy and apply while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.