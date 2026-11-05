🍽️ Providence Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Providence’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to late-night pizza and big-name brands. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,723 – $88,441 per year

Lead a high-volume Shake Shack and run the show on people, profit, and guest experience. You’ll coach the team, manage P&L, handle scheduling and inventory, and keep quality and safety standards high, with strong benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: Johnson & Wales University

Location: Providence, RI (campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a campus Starbucks-style retail operation, from daily service and cash handling to food safety, inventory, and staff/student supervision. Good fit if you have food service leadership experience and want a steady university setting with regular campus hours.

Employer: Sami’s Pizzeria

Location: 199 Weybosset St, Providence, RI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role working grill, pizza, and more, with both day and late-night shifts available. Walk-in interviews are welcome Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., and applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Track 15 (Large Upscale Restaurant / Food Hall)

Location: Downtown Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 per year

Plan and support live music, markets, and private events at a busy downtown food hall. This role blends event planning, guest experience, and light marketing/social media, with health benefits, paid time off, and downtown parking.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.