🎓 Providence Education Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $115K+

Providence has a steady flow of education jobs right now, from classroom roles to high-level learning science work. If you like helping students learn—whether in person or online—these are worth a look.

Employer: Charette Charter School

Charette Charter School Location: Providence, RI (small high school, ~160 students)

(small high school, ~160 students) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach secondary math in a small, urban charter high school where you really get to know your students. They’ll consider candidates with RI Secondary Math certification, reciprocity, emergency certification, or expert residency eligibility.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed for Providence, RI (workplace type: Remote )

Listed for (workplace type: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 (plus annual incentive eligibility)

(plus annual incentive eligibility) Application deadline: Monday, Nov 9, 2026 (may be extended)

Develop K–12 ELA test questions and assessments used by schools across the U.S. You’ll use your classroom experience plus AI-powered tools to build fair, standards-based tests, and work with educators, psychometricians, and state clients.

Employer: Meeting Street

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support special education students in early learning and school settings at Meeting Street’s Grace and Carter Schools. Good fit if you’re patient, love working with kids with diverse needs, and want hands-on classroom experience.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed for Providence, RI (remote or office options noted)

Listed for (remote or office options noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$115,000 (plus annual incentive eligibility)

(plus annual incentive eligibility) Application deadline: Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead research on clinical and educational assessments in areas like speech and language, literacy, cognition, and early childhood. This PhD-level role blends clinical expertise, test development, and AI-driven innovation to shape Pearson’s next generation of assessment tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.