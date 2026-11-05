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🎓 Providence Education Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $115K+
Providence has a steady flow of education jobs right now, from classroom roles to high-level learning science work. If you like helping students learn—whether in person or online—these are worth a look.
High School Math Teacher
- Employer: Charette Charter School
- Location: Providence, RI (small high school, ~160 students)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach secondary math in a small, urban charter high school where you really get to know your students. They’ll consider candidates with RI Secondary Math certification, reciprocity, emergency certification, or expert residency eligibility.
Specialist, Content Developer (English Language Arts)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Listed for Providence, RI (workplace type: Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000 (plus annual incentive eligibility)
- Application deadline: Monday, Nov 9, 2026 (may be extended)
Develop K–12 ELA test questions and assessments used by schools across the U.S. You’ll use your classroom experience plus AI-powered tools to build fair, standards-based tests, and work with educators, psychometricians, and state clients.
Teacher Assistant – Special Education (ELC, The Grace and Carter Schools)
- Employer: Meeting Street
- Location: Providence, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support special education students in early learning and school settings at Meeting Street’s Grace and Carter Schools. Good fit if you’re patient, love working with kids with diverse needs, and want hands-on classroom experience.
Lead Specialist, Learning Scientist (Clinical)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Listed for Providence, RI (remote or office options noted)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$115,000 (plus annual incentive eligibility)
- Application deadline: Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026 (may be extended)
Lead research on clinical and educational assessments in areas like speech and language, literacy, cognition, and early childhood. This PhD-level role blends clinical expertise, test development, and AI-driven innovation to shape Pearson’s next generation of assessment tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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