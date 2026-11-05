🛒 Multiple Providence Retail Supervisor Jobs Paying Around $20/hr

Providence retail is busy right now—big brands are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smooth. If you’ve got some retail or leadership experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Application window closes: 12/19/2026

Lead the store when managers aren’t on site, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service standards high. Good fit if you’re comfortable supervising a crew, working a flexible schedule (including some early mornings, overnights, and weekends), and want access to a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $23.50/hour

Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, help with inventory, and coach team members on great customer service. Ideal if you have 1+ year of retail leadership/key holder experience, like staying hands-on with customers, and want steady hours with access to Walgreens’ benefits.

Employer: Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods family)

(part of DICK’S Sporting Goods family) Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hour

Help run a sneaker-focused store—support sales, lead the team on the floor, and handle daily operations like opening/closing and cash handling. Great if you have 1+ year of retail experience, enjoy fast-paced, high-energy work, and want perks like bonus potential, employee discount, PTO, and health/retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.