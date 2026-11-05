🚧 Providence construction jobs with multiple $90K+ openings

Providence is busy with big builds and upgrades, so skilled construction pros are in demand. Here are several solid roles with strong pay and steady work.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Providence, RI (onsite, project site)

(onsite, project site) Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Pay: $48.00 – $62.50/hour

Application deadline: Nov 18, 2026

Lead day-to-day field operations on large commercial jobs, coordinating subs, MEP trades, schedules, and safety. Great fit if you have 5+ years supervising commercial work and OSHA 30, and want a path from contract into a long-term role with full benefits.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Providence, RI (U.S.-wide, near any Jacobs office; up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt

Pay: $134,500 – $185,000/year

High-level role bridging design and construction on major data center and industrial projects. You’ll shape bid packages, sequencing, and constructability for electrical scopes; ideal if you have 8+ years in electrical engineering or 15+ years in industrial construction management and want big-project responsibility plus strong benefits and unlimited PTO.

Employer: Greenwood Industries

Location: Providence, RI 02907 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.00 – $47.21/hour

Hands-on role fabricating and installing architectural and roofing sheet metal—coping, fascia, gutters, panels, and more. Good match if you have 3+ years of sheet metal or commercial roofing experience, can read blueprints, work at heights, and want union-style benefits and steady local work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed. Don’t wait too long; skilled trade roles in Providence tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.