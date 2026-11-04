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🏥 Providence RI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Bonuses
Providence’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, universities, home care, and travel roles. Here are several solid options whether you’re clinical, support staff, or looking to travel for higher pay.
Patient Care Technician – Training Provided
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on a dialysis team setting up machines, taking vitals, and supporting patients during treatment. Great fit if you have a high school diploma and want hands-on patient care with paid dialysis training.
Outpatient Registered Nurse – Dialysis
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level nephrology RN role coordinating hemodialysis care, meds, and patient education. Good for RNs with at least 9 months’ experience and interest in chronic kidney disease.
Medical Assistant, Student Health Services
Employer: Brown University
Location: Providence, RI (Onsite)
Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week, year-round)
Salary: Not listed
Support Brown’s student health clinic with rooming, waived tests, scheduling, and office tasks. Ideal if you’re a certified MA with ambulatory experience and want steady campus hours.
Pharmacy Technician (Retail)
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Part-time (~29 hrs/week)
Salary: $18–$28/hour
Help fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at the counter and drive-thru. Includes company training, benefits eligibility, and potential immunization support once certified.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – $15K Sign-On
Employer: Butterfly Effects
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base $87,000–$98,000 + bonuses (up to ~$110,000 total)
Lead ABA programs for children with autism with strong BCBA-led support and clear growth paths. Includes $15,000 sign-on bonus, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and tuition support.
Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer
Employer: gpac (family-owned firm)
Location: Providence, RI (multiple locations)
Type: Full-time, flexible schedule
Salary: Competitive, not listed
Serve families during difficult times with a close-knit, professional team. Requires active funeral director/embalmer license, mortuary science degree, and 2–5 years’ experience.
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient – $2,967/week
Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
Pay: Up to $2,967/week
Outpatient PT role with ortho and musculoskeletal caseload in a city with easy New England access. Comes with weekly pay, day-one benefits, license reimbursement, and 401(k) match.
Patient Coordinator – Mobile Imaging
Employer: Akumin®
Location: Providence, RI (mobile unit, multiple sites)
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Greet patients, handle registration, insurance, and basic assistance around imaging visits. Good for strong customer service folks comfortable traveling locally and working in a mobile setting.
MRI Manager, Medical Imaging – $20,000 Sign-On
Employer: Brown University Health – Rhode Island Hospital
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, weekdays (8-hr days)
Pay Range: $105,019.20–$173,264.00 + $20,000 sign-on bonus
Lead MRI operations, staff, budgets, and education for a large hospital section. Requires ARRT/ARMRIT, several years’ supervisory experience, and strong leadership skills.
Behavior Technician (BT/RBT) – Part-Time + $500 Bonus
Employer: ABA Centers of America
Location: Listed as Providence, RI (role text references New Bedford, MA)
Type: Part-time (afternoons/evenings; some Saturdays)
Pay: BT from $21.25/hr, RBT from $23.50/hr + $500 sign-on (through 11/22/2026)
Provide ABA therapy to children with autism in homes, schools, and clinics. Includes paid RBT training, clear pay ladders, tuition support for ABA master’s, and 401(k) with match for PT staff.
Substitute School Nurse
Employer: Providence Country Day School
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Per-diem/coverage (listed as full-time but “as needed”)
Salary: Not listed
Cover the health office for Pre-K–12 students, handling meds, first aid, and emergencies. Great if you’re an RI RN with pediatric or school experience and want flexible, school-based shifts.
Patient Service Specialist
Employer: Concentra
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $18.16–$23.61/hour
Front-desk role in occupational health: check-in, scheduling, phones, and some basic clinical tasks like drug screens and TB reads. Includes benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k).
4E Nursing Assistant – Day Shift
Employer: Brown University Health – The Miriam Hospital
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, 12-hr day shifts (7a–7:30p)
Pay Range: $18.00–$25.82/hour
Support RNs with personal care, mobility, and basic clinical tasks on a hospital unit. Requires RI CNA license and BLS; great if you want stable hospital experience on days.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Up to $3,595/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights)
Pay: $3,362–$3,595/week
Night-shift RRT role in an acute hospital setting with emergency response and vent management. Includes day-one benefits, CEU access, and 401(k).
Travel Pediatric Respiratory Therapist – NICU – $3,225/week
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)
Pay: Up to $3,225/week
NICU-focused pediatric RT position on 7p–7:30a shifts. Requires 1–2 years recent NICU experience plus BLS, NRP, and ACLS.
Travel Emergency Room RN – $3,233/week
Employer: Medical Solutions
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights)
Pay: Around $3,233/week (estimated)
High-acuity ER travel role with night shifts and full travel perks like housing options, day-one benefits, and license reimbursement.
Home Health Aide / CNA – Weekday Daytime
Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
Location: Rhode Island (home visits from Providence area)
Type: Part-time, weekdays (flexible daytime)
Salary: Not listed
Provide personal care and basic vitals for adults and seniors at home. Requires RI CNA, reliable transportation, and offers weekly pay, PTO, and benefits for part-time.
Respiratory Therapist – NICU Nights – Travel Contract
Employer: MillenniumSoft Inc (Women & Infants Hospital)
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, onsite travel (3x12 nights, 13 weeks)
Pay Rate: $78.62/hour (about $2,830/week for 36 hrs)
NICU respiratory therapist role on 7p–7:30a shifts, focusing on vent management, blood gases, and emergency response. Requires RI license, CRT or RRT, BLS, and 2+ years’ experience.
Respiratory Therapist – Onsite (Same NICU Travel Role)
Employer: MillenniumSoft Inc (Women & Infants Hospital)
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Full-time, onsite travel (duplicate of above)
Note: This listing is the same job as the “Respiratory Therapist Urgent Need” above with identical details.
Nurse Supervisor – Per Diem
Employer: Brown University Health – Rhode Island Hospital
Location: Providence, RI
Type: Per-diem (variable shifts)
Pay Range: $43.43–$86.87/hour
Hospital-wide off-shift nursing supervisor role overseeing staffing, patient flow, and emergency responses. Best for experienced RNs with leadership background and a BSN.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings in Providence.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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