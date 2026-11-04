🏥 Providence RI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Bonuses

Providence’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, universities, home care, and travel roles. Here are several solid options whether you’re clinical, support staff, or looking to travel for higher pay.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a dialysis team setting up machines, taking vitals, and supporting patients during treatment. Great fit if you have a high school diploma and want hands-on patient care with paid dialysis training.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level nephrology RN role coordinating hemodialysis care, meds, and patient education. Good for RNs with at least 9 months’ experience and interest in chronic kidney disease.

Employer: Brown University

Location: Providence, RI (Onsite)

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week, year-round)

Salary: Not listed

Support Brown’s student health clinic with rooming, waived tests, scheduling, and office tasks. Ideal if you’re a certified MA with ambulatory experience and want steady campus hours.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Part-time (~29 hrs/week)

Salary: $18–$28/hour

Help fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at the counter and drive-thru. Includes company training, benefits eligibility, and potential immunization support once certified.

Employer: Butterfly Effects

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $87,000–$98,000 + bonuses (up to ~$110,000 total)

Lead ABA programs for children with autism with strong BCBA-led support and clear growth paths. Includes $15,000 sign-on bonus, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and tuition support.

Employer: gpac (family-owned firm)

Location: Providence, RI (multiple locations)

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule

Salary: Competitive, not listed

Serve families during difficult times with a close-knit, professional team. Requires active funeral director/embalmer license, mortuary science degree, and 2–5 years’ experience.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: Up to $2,967/week

Outpatient PT role with ortho and musculoskeletal caseload in a city with easy New England access. Comes with weekly pay, day-one benefits, license reimbursement, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Akumin®

Location: Providence, RI (mobile unit, multiple sites)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet patients, handle registration, insurance, and basic assistance around imaging visits. Good for strong customer service folks comfortable traveling locally and working in a mobile setting.

Employer: Brown University Health – Rhode Island Hospital

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, weekdays (8-hr days)

Pay Range: $105,019.20–$173,264.00 + $20,000 sign-on bonus

Lead MRI operations, staff, budgets, and education for a large hospital section. Requires ARRT/ARMRIT, several years’ supervisory experience, and strong leadership skills.

Employer: ABA Centers of America

Location: Listed as Providence, RI (role text references New Bedford, MA)

Type: Part-time (afternoons/evenings; some Saturdays)

Pay: BT from $21.25/hr, RBT from $23.50/hr + $500 sign-on (through 11/22/2026)

Provide ABA therapy to children with autism in homes, schools, and clinics. Includes paid RBT training, clear pay ladders, tuition support for ABA master’s, and 401(k) with match for PT staff.

Employer: Providence Country Day School

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Per-diem/coverage (listed as full-time but “as needed”)

Salary: Not listed

Cover the health office for Pre-K–12 students, handling meds, first aid, and emergencies. Great if you’re an RI RN with pediatric or school experience and want flexible, school-based shifts.

Employer: Concentra

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.16–$23.61/hour

Front-desk role in occupational health: check-in, scheduling, phones, and some basic clinical tasks like drug screens and TB reads. Includes benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k).

Employer: Brown University Health – The Miriam Hospital

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, 12-hr day shifts (7a–7:30p)

Pay Range: $18.00–$25.82/hour

Support RNs with personal care, mobility, and basic clinical tasks on a hospital unit. Requires RI CNA license and BLS; great if you want stable hospital experience on days.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights)

Pay: $3,362–$3,595/week

Night-shift RRT role in an acute hospital setting with emergency response and vent management. Includes day-one benefits, CEU access, and 401(k).

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)

Pay: Up to $3,225/week

NICU-focused pediatric RT position on 7p–7:30a shifts. Requires 1–2 years recent NICU experience plus BLS, NRP, and ACLS.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights)

Pay: Around $3,233/week (estimated)

High-acuity ER travel role with night shifts and full travel perks like housing options, day-one benefits, and license reimbursement.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Rhode Island (home visits from Providence area)

Type: Part-time, weekdays (flexible daytime)

Salary: Not listed

Provide personal care and basic vitals for adults and seniors at home. Requires RI CNA, reliable transportation, and offers weekly pay, PTO, and benefits for part-time.

Employer: MillenniumSoft Inc (Women & Infants Hospital)

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, onsite travel (3x12 nights, 13 weeks)

Pay Rate: $78.62/hour (about $2,830/week for 36 hrs)

NICU respiratory therapist role on 7p–7:30a shifts, focusing on vent management, blood gases, and emergency response. Requires RI license, CRT or RRT, BLS, and 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: MillenniumSoft Inc (Women & Infants Hospital)

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time, onsite travel (duplicate of above)

Note: This listing is the same job as the “Respiratory Therapist Urgent Need” above with identical details.

Employer: Brown University Health – Rhode Island Hospital

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Per-diem (variable shifts)

Pay Range: $43.43–$86.87/hour

Hospital-wide off-shift nursing supervisor role overseeing staffing, patient flow, and emergency responses. Best for experienced RNs with leadership background and a BSN.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings in Providence.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.