🤝 Providence Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Providence is busy hiring in community and social services, especially around senior care, healthcare, and support for low‑income neighbors. If you like helping people one‑on‑one, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aperion Care (AdviniaCare Summit Commons)

Aperion Care (AdviniaCare Summit Commons) Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the social services team in a senior care setting, planning and directing all resident support services. Great fit if you have a BSW (MSW preferred) and want a leadership role focused on care conferences, family support, and community resources.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Long-term contract / Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Help income‑eligible customers connect with assistance programs, payment options, and community resources to keep their energy service stable. Good for someone with customer service or community‑facing experience; Spanish is a plus and benefits are available for contract staff.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Providence, RI

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Salary: $51,256 – $111,351/year + potential bonus

Work on an interdisciplinary care team supporting high‑risk patients with assessments, care coordination, and community referrals. Requires an MSW, state license, and US work authorization; strong benefits and a focus on older adults and adults with complex health needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.