📅 Tween & teen potholder weaving workshop at Prosser

📅 Learn to Weave Potholders at Prosser Library

Tweens and teens in grades 4–12 are invited to a two-hour Intro to Weaving: Potholders program at Prosser Library.

You’ll learn how to use a simple loom and choose from a variety of loops to make a pair of potholders—great for Thanksgiving hosts, holiday gifts, or your own kitchen.

Space is limited, so be sure to register in advance through the library’s event calendar.

If you have accessibility needs, the library asks that you contact them at least two weeks before the event so they can arrange accommodations.