Prosper’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and services popping up all over North Texas. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want steady work helping patients close to home.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Prosper, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle MRI scans from start to finish: screening patients, positioning them, and running the MRI and PACS/RIS systems. Good fit if you know imaging safety rules, like working with a care team, and want a role focused on quality diagnostics.

Employer: Lone Star Neurology

Location: Prosper, TX (with some days in Frisco)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week , Mon–Wed in Prosper, Thu–Fri in Frisco)

(about , Mon–Wed in Prosper, Thu–Fri in Frisco) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Busy neurology clinic role doing vitals, rooming patients, injections, procedures, and phone work. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) + match, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and travel reimbursement—great if you want strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Ultimate Caring ABA

Ultimate Caring ABA Location: Prosper, TX (home, clinic, and community settings)

(home, clinic, and community settings) Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

(~20 hours/week) Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work 1:1 with kids using ABA therapy to build communication, social, and daily living skills. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition assistance, free uniforms, and training, and is a good match if you’re patient, love working with children, and either have or want your RBT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Prosper moves quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.