Looking for a new feline friend in Prosper, TX? These young cats from Texas CARES are safe indoors now and hoping for a calm, loving home to grow up in.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Texas CARES — (972) 633-2287

About Leo:

Leo is a bit reserved and still learning that the world is safe after spending his first 5 months outside. A kind woman brought him to Dallas Animal Services for his neuter and vaccines, so he is ear-tipped. Once he trusts you, he enjoys belly rubs, head and neck scratches, and being brushed. He also loves little pieces of chicken as a treat.

Leo will do best with a patient adopter who can give him time to settle in and feel secure.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black / gray or blue

Black / gray or blue Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Texas CARES — (972) 633-2287

About Lucky:

Lucky also started life outdoors until a kind woman stepped in and got him to Dallas Animal Services for his neuter and vaccines, so he is ear-tipped too. He loves being petted and hanging out with people, and he enjoys being brushed. Just like Leo, he’s a fan of chicken treats. Right now, he doesn’t like being picked up, so he’ll need someone who respects his boundaries while he gains confidence.

Lucky would be a great match for a home that wants a friendly companion and can let him keep four paws on the ground.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Texas CARES — (972) 633-2287

About Dolly Madison:

Dolly Madison is a shy little girl who loves to be held and purrs like crazy once she feels safe. She’s not very adventurous yet, but in a quiet setting she becomes very playful. She enjoys the “bird on a stick” toy, is a very good eater, and is super sweet. She loves to be wrapped in a blanket and held, and will lay beside you or on your lap for hours.

She gets along very well with her 3‑month‑old kitten foster buddy, so she may do nicely with another gentle cat friend.

👉 Meet Dolly Madison and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Texas CARES — (972) 633-2287

About Betsy Ross:

Betsy Ross was found as a stray at about 9 weeks old. She is playful, funny, sweet, and loving. She enjoys the bird on a stick toy and little fuzzy fluff balls. She gets along well with the kitten she’s fostered with and is interested in adult cats and dogs, wanting to interact with them.

She eats well, is litter box trained, and loves to play, then curl up on your lap for a nap. She is not a fearful kitten and should do well in most households.

👉 Meet Betsy Ross and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Prosper, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these young cats. Call Texas CARES at (972) 633-2287 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process or ask questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.