🐱 Playful & Cuddly Kittens Ready for Adoption in Prosper, TX

Three sweet kittens in Prosper, TX are hoping to find their forever homes through Texas CARES. Each one has a different personality, so you can find the perfect match for your home and lifestyle.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White tabby

Gray/Blue & White tabby Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Texas CARES

Phone: (972) 633-2287

Tucker is a handsome tabby boy who loves to be part of everything you do. He’s not a big lap cat, but he always wants to be close by—next to your keyboard while you work, supervising in the kitchen, or curled up beside you in bed. He’s playful, friendly, and enjoys people and other cats.

👉 Meet Tucker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White tabby

Gray/Blue & White tabby Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Texas CARES

Phone: (972) 633-2287

Bella is a gentle, loving lap cat who adores attention. Her favorite place is right in your lap, soaking up pets and giving sweet face kisses. She has a quiet, tender personality and forms strong bonds with her people. She enjoys playtime and gets along well with other cats, but cuddling is her true joy.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Texas CARES

Phone: (972) 633-2287

Clovee is the independent, playful adventurer of the group. She loves running, wrestling, and chasing toys, and she’s very social with other cats. She enjoys affection when she’s in the mood and will come ask for pets, but she’s just as happy to dash off and explore again. Her confidence and curiosity make her a fun companion.

👉 Meet Clovee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Prosper, TX and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Texas CARES at (972) 633-2287 and set up a time to learn more or meet these sweet babies.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.