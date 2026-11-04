🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Now Hiring in Prosper, TX

Prosper’s retail scene is growing fast, and big national brands are staffing up. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX Type: Full-time, daytime schedule (weekdays for most roles)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store looking sharp by setting up displays, fixing signage, and making products easy to find. This role is great if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare and enjoy talking with people. You’ll greet guests, recommend products, ring up purchases, and help with in-store events while learning about top beauty brands and trends.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for golf fans who like sharing their knowledge. You’ll help athletes pick the right gear, support new teammates, and keep the golf area looking great, all in a sports-focused, customer-facing role.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Prosper tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.