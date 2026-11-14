📅 Designer Bag Bingo Fundraiser – Nov 14 in Prospect Park

Prospect Park Free Library is hosting a Designer Bag Bingo night to raise funds for their programs.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 6:00pm–10:00pm (doors open 6 PM , bingo starts 7 PM )

(doors open , bingo starts ) Location: Prospect Park Fire House, 1001 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park

Cost: $30 per person

Your $30 ticket includes 10 games plus a bonus round, with chances to win designer bags. There will also be raffle baskets and door prizes.

This is a 21+ event and is BYO food and drinks.

🎟️ To get tickets, stop by Prospect Park Free Library or call 610-532-4643.

All proceeds support the library and its mission of “Keeping Our Children Reading.”