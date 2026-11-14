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Prospect Park
📅 Designer Bag Bingo Fundraiser for Prospect Park Library
4 days ago
📅 Designer Bag Bingo Fundraiser – Nov 14 in Prospect Park
Prospect Park Free Library is hosting a Designer Bag Bingo night to raise funds for their programs.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 6:00pm–10:00pm (doors open 6 PM, bingo starts 7 PM)
- Location: Prospect Park Fire House, 1001 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park
- Cost: $30 per person
Your $30 ticket includes 10 games plus a bonus round, with chances to win designer bags. There will also be raffle baskets and door prizes.
This is a 21+ event and is BYO food and drinks.
🎟️ To get tickets, stop by Prospect Park Free Library or call 610-532-4643.
All proceeds support the library and its mission of “Keeping Our Children Reading.”
More Info: 👜 Designer Bag Bingo 👜 - LibCal - ...
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