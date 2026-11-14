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Prospect Heights
Turkey Shoot Family Pizza & Bingo Night
13 days ago
Prospect Heights Park District is hosting a Family Pizza & Bingo Night "Turkey Shoot Bingo" with host Wallace, featuring bingo games, prizes, pizza, dessert, and fun for all ages for $9 per person from 6:00–8:00 PM. Registration is required. Register online: phparks.org
This content is adapted from materials provided by Prospect Heights Park District
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