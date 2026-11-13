📅 Korean Storytime with Songs & Crafts at the Library

Prospect Heights Public Library is hosting a Korean language storytime with songs and crafts for kids and families.

The event takes place at the Prospect Heights Public Library District, 12 Elm Street, Prospect Heights, IL 60070. The library is open Mon–Thu 9am–9pm, Fri 9am–6pm, Sat 9am–5pm, Sun 1–5pm; check the specific event date and time on the library’s site or calendar.

This is a fun way for children to hear stories in Korean and enjoy simple activities together.

Just head to the library on the scheduled date and time to join in.