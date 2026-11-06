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Prospect Heights

Turkey Shoot Family Pizza & Bingo Night

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duMb7_1Gp56viL00

The Prospect Heights Park District is hosting Family Pizza & Bingo Night – Turkey Shoot Bingo for all ages from 6:00–8:00 PM at $9 per person, with pizza, dessert, bingo, and prizes included. Join Bingo host Wallace for games and prizes. Register online: phparks.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Prospect Heights Park District

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