📅 Smash Bros. tournament returns to PH Library

📅 Smash Bros. Tournament at the Library

Smash Bros. Tourney is coming back to the Prospect Heights Public Library!

Come play as your favorite character, battle your friends, and try to win some prizes.

During the tournament, everyone will use the library’s Joy-Con controllers. After the tourney ends, you’re welcome to plug in and use your own controller for casual play.

Check the library’s event listing for the exact date, time, and age requirements before you go.