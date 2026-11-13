On a hot July day in 2022, then-President Joe Biden gave a speech from the ruins of a coal-fired power plant on the southern coast of Massachusetts.

Standing where ships once delivered coal for combustion, he said the same dock would soon launch components for wind power out to sea.

He praised an Italian company’s plans to build a new factory there, set to create 250 jobs and supply American-made undersea power cables to what was then a line of offshore wind projects waiting to be built along the coast.

Four years later, weeds and tall grass have reclaimed the dirt lot on which Biden spoke.

The company never came.

Ben Berke/Ocean State Media Eleonora Bianchi/The New Bedford Light Then-President Joe Biden gave a speech at Brayton Point in Somerset, Massachusetts, in 2022. Four years later, the promised factory has been canceled.

Prysmian Caleb Kenna for ProPublica An architectural rendering of plans for an offshore wind cable factory on Brayton Point, compared with a 2026 photograph of the same area.

A 20-minute drive east, in New Bedford, hundreds of workers who helped assemble wind turbine parts from Canada and Europe over the last three years have given way to seagulls and geese. The birds shuffle along the now-empty pier the state of Massachusetts spent $140 million to build for offshore wind development.

In nearby Providence, Rhode Island, a newly built factory that manufactured offshore wind turbine foundation platforms has emptied out.

Ben Berke/Ocean State Media Eleonora Bianchi/The New Bedford Light Union members worked for three years assembling turbines on New Bedford’s waterfront. The wind developer that planned to use the port facility next has instead delayed its project indefinitely.

Amid the Trump administration’s multifront war against offshore wind, the cost on the ground in New England, the launchpad of the country’s offshore wind industry, can be seen in empty warehouses, silent marine terminals and ledgers recording hundreds of millions of dollars of state investment that may not be recouped.

ProPublica partnered with Ocean State Media, The Connecticut Mirror and the New Bedford Light to document the consequences of the administration’s efforts.

James Estrin/The New York Times/Redux Eleonora Bianchi/The New Bedford Light A factory that made turbine components on Providence’s waterfront is now sitting empty.

Many offshore wind projects faced a precarious future before President Donald Trump retook office. Rising construction costs driven by inflation and supply chain shortages forced some developers to back out of contracts to build wind farms and supply electricity to states. Various groups have also fought construction of projects saying they disrupt marine ecosystems and mar coastal views.

But last year, the administration temporarily forced five projects to stop construction, further clouding the horizon. Courts allowed the developers to proceed, but that has not eliminated the threat. Last month, the U.S. Department of the Interior asked a court for permission to reconsider a key permit for one of those five projects, Revolution Wind, which is already up and running and can power more than 350,000 New England homes at maximum capacity.

The administration also has frozen future development on all offshore wind farms, including a cluster of projects that haven’t been built but proposed to power up to 1.7 million New England homes. It has blocked or is seeking review of the permits that would allow these to be built. Meanwhile, the administration is paying other wind developers billions of dollars to sell back their leases and walk away.

At a press conference Monday, Trump said he supports a bipartisan bill that would accelerate U.S. energy development. When a reporter pointed out that the bill includes wind energy, Trump said he would not approve “wind turbines ’cause wind turbines are a major loser.”

The upheaval has had ripple effects. The cable company Biden touted decided not to build its factory, citing “long-term trends in the U.S. market.”

Port cities like New Bedford, Massachusetts, and New London, Connecticut, are left trying to hold onto the economic gains they have made building wind farms.

Read More About On-the-Ground Impacts From Our Partners

The Connecticut Mirror: Offshore wind offered a ‘limitless’ future for Connecticut. Trump scuttled the plan.

The New Bedford Light: Fishermen’s offshore wind work drying up

Ocean State Media: Offshore wind saved a struggling New Bedford union. Now its future is uncertain.

As recently as last winter, New Bedford, a historic whaling and textile manufacturing center, had hotels, offices and piers buzzing with offshore wind workers. Local businesses from caterers to cleaners to fuel suppliers landed new contracts servicing the wind industry.

In New London — another port once central to the whaling industry — officials worked with one of the world’s largest wind developers to pump more than $300 million of public and private funds into a state-owned pier. Despite significant cost overruns and some early construction challenges, the effort transformed the pier into a staging area for the wind industry.

Wind turbine components are stored at the State Pier in New London, waiting to be loaded onto installation vessels en route to Danish wind developer Ørsted’s offshore wind farms. The last of three consecutive projects is expected to be completed next year, but no others are fully permitted. Sarah Gordon/The Connecticut Mirror

Over the last four years, the pier has been a hive of activity. Hundreds of workers were employed loading and offloading turbine parts — with blades the length of a football field — from specially designed ships, some with names drawn from Greek mythology. Local companies also found work supporting the industry, including one that offered water rescue training for people working on construction sites offshore.

“I think the future just looked limitless,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Before wind, Passero said that officials tried for years to attract different industries to the pier, which is overshadowed by larger port facilities in New York and Boston. It was often used to import and store large piles of road salt.

New London Mayor Michael Passero in front of the New London State Pier. Danish wind developer Ørsted is currently using the pier as a staging area for its offshore wind projects, but no tenants are lined up once that work is completed. Sarah Gordon/The Connecticut Mirror

The most recent wind project based at the pier is scheduled to finish work next year. Port officials have yet to find a tenant to occupy the space.

“They’ll be back to the old days of trying to lure cargo here,” Passero said.

Amid Trump’s war on wind, a frontline of union and nonunion workers watches opportunity disappear. One project alone, Vineyard Wind, directly employed a total of more than 3,700 full- and part-time workers — most of them from Massachusetts — over eight years of development and construction, according to the developer.

Sónia Brito, a New Bedford native, worked at the New Bedford terminal for at least two years. She is now taking classes through the Millwrights’ union in New Jersey, in hopes of staying in the wind industry. Geese and seagulls have reclaimed the space previously occupied by workers and turbine parts. Eleonora Bianchi/The New Bedford Light

During peak construction activity, as many as 300 union members worked onshore in southeastern Massachusetts for the project, the first large offshore wind farm fully permitted by the federal government. The wind farm was completed this year.

Longshoreman Onix Vazquez, 34, worked full-time tying up barges and moving turbine components on and off New Bedford’s wind pier. He grew up a few blocks away and said he had struggled to find lucrative work until Vineyard Wind began hiring from his union.

Onix Vazquez, a New Bedford longshoreman, said his hourly wage nearly doubled when he started working in the wind industry. Eleonora Bianchi/The New Bedford Light

Vazquez’s hourly wage of $50 was nearly double what he previously earned unloading occasional shipments of tangerines and juice concentrate. It allowed him and other members of his historically Black union to make down payments on houses, pay off medical bills and for the first time take their families on out-of-state vacations.

“Most of us have to get other jobs for now or collect unemployment,” said Kevin Rose, president of New Bedford’s longshoremen union, which put about two dozen members to work on the project.

The union had been planning to rebuild its nearby meeting hall, which was demolished a decade earlier when work grew scarce. But the next developer to lease New Bedford’s wind pier has delayed its project indefinitely. The union members have put the plans for their new hall on hold.

Vazquez said he now works a seasonal job in the cranberry industry for much lower pay.

“They don’t see that it affects us, the ones that work the projects,” he said.

Spinner Publications Eleonora Bianchi/The New Bedford Light The longshoremen’s union hall in New Bedford in 1985 and the empty lot that now stands in its place. New Bedford’s longshoremen planned to rebuild it after members found work in the offshore wind industry. They’ve since put those plans on hold.

In response to questions about the impact of the administration’s actions on American offshore wind workers, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of the Interior repeated criticisms of offshore wind as an expensive and unreliable source of energy.

“The reality is that the Biden administration lured companies into these projects with the promise of millions of taxpayer dollars in subsidies to make these offshore wind projects viable,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The view is more nuanced on the ground. New Bedford’s fishing industry is generally critical of wind farm development because fishermen worry about disruption to fishing grounds.

But fishing catch limits keep boats tied to docks for much of the year. Work for wind farms gets them out to sea and helps pay the bills.

Over the past few years of construction, Vineyard Wind paid about $11 million to 55 fishing vessels from New England and an estimated 60 to 70 fishermen, according to the developer. (The figure also covers fuel.) The fishermen look out for protected species, guard exposed underwater cable as it’s being laid and log information for the developer.

Some fishermen say they will work in offshore wind for as long as they can.

“The scallop boats need the extra revenue,” said Patrick Walsh, 37, a fifth-generation fisherman who plans to rejoin his father’s fishing business when wind work wraps up. “The worst thing for a boat is to sit. Those boats are made to work.”

Wind farm work made it possible for him to buy his first house, he said.

“Fishing would pay bills, and wind was going in the bank.”

Patrick Walsh is a fifth-generation fisherman who has pivoted to working on wind projects for the past few years. Eleonora Bianchi/The New Bedford Light

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