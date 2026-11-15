Mike Tomlin isn’t holding back now that he is no longer coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers. During an appearance on Cameron Heyward’s “Not Just Football” podcast, the former coach looked back on the infamous 2019 clash between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph and made a bold statement.

Tomlin said Rudolph had a “punchable face,” and while he meant it jokingly, the comment quickly caught the attention of NFL fans. Many didn’t find it funny, especially those who remember the incident between Garrett and Rudolph.

Mike Tomlin Revisits 2019 Fight Between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph

The incident happened Nov. 14, 2019, during a “Thursday Night Football” game between the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. With seconds remaining in Cleveland’s 21-7 win, Garrett and Rudolph got into a heated confrontation after a tackle.

It escalated when the defensive end ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it, setting off a fight between players from both teams. The NFL suspended Garrett, which cost him the final six games of the 2019 season, and he also received a $45,623 fine and lost about $1.2 million in salary.

Nearly seven years later, Tomlin revisited the moment while chatting with Heyward, who reminded the former coach of his earlier comment about Rudolph.

“You said Mason (Rudolph) has the most punchable face. I agree with that,” Heyward said.

Tomlin didn’t back away from it, responding, “I probably shouldn’t have said that. But was it not true? We love Rudolph. He’s lovable, but he’s punchable. He’s our punchable face. He kind of lightened the mood, though, when I said it, right? I was like, yeah, he does. He is very punchable.”

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Although Tomlin made it clear that he liked Rudolph, his choice of words quickly became a talking point among NFL fans.

“Mike Tomlin is not coaching again,” one fan wrote.

Another fan criticized the former coach, writing, “[Expletive] Tomlin – rude!”

“What happened to protecting your guy?” another commenter asked, questioning why Tomlin appeared to side with Garrett rather than defend his former quarterback.

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While Rudolph is still with the Steelers as a veteran backup, Garrett joined the Los Angeles Rams this offseason and continues to make an impact.

After missing seven games following knee surgery, Garrett returned in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders and immediately made his presence felt. He recorded three sacks and forced a fumble in the Rams’ 20-13 victory, and he ranked No. 1 in the league that week with a PFN Edge Impact Score of 95.3.

Garrett later called himself the team’s “closer” after a crucial fourth-quarter sack helped seal the win.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.