The Dallas Mavericks drew blunt criticism Saturday night as they fell 127-117 at Rocket Arena to a Cleveland Cavaliers team without all five of its usual starters.

Cleveland led by 18 at halftime, leaving fans on social media baffled by Dallas’s performance in the defeat.

NBA Fans Stunned After Mavericks Fall to Shorthanded Cavaliers

Before tipoff, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson ruled out Donovan Mitchell (left knee bruise), James Harden (left calf), Peyton Watson (right hamstring), and Jarrett Allen (right knee), all of whom played Friday against the Miami Heat.

Evan Mobley missed a second straight game with a left big toe sprain. A nationwide ground stop kept the Cavaliers in Miami until they could fly home Saturday morning.

The home crowd let out loud boos as the list of inactive players was read. Speaking before the game, Atkinson put the travel in perspective: “It could have been a lot worse. We got lucky to get back into a hotel after the game because it was really busy in Miami. And we’re lucky we got out and got in here early today.”

READ MORE:‘Hate Watch Successful,’ ‘Half the Team Is Out’ – NBA Fans React As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Depleted Thunder Suffer Third Consecutive Loss

However, a surprising script awaited the teams as they stepped onto the floor.

Cleveland’s makeshift lineup controlled the game inside, outscoring Dallas 54-42 in the paint and outrebounding the Mavericks 54-40, while moving the ball for 31 assists.

Content creator Matthew Geist marveled at the absences they overcame to pull off the win and posted, “The Cavs just beat the Mavs without Donovan Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen…what? I still can’t tell if the Cavs are good or not.”

But frustration with Dallas had already boiled over well before the final buzzer. Cleveland outscored the Mavericks 38-20 in the second quarter, turning a 33-33 tie into an 18-point halftime lead.

One fan was blunt in their take as the gap grew: “Mavericks aren’t serious…”

At halftime, Mavericks reporter Brad Townsend wrote: “Even on the road, no excuse for Mavs to be trailing by 18 at halftime to a severely shorthanded Cleveland team that played last night in Miami and couldn’t fly home until this morning.”

Another hoops fan went after Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, and Kyrie Irving at the break: “Pathetic performance. Pathetic. Cooper, PJ, Kyrie can’t shoot 5-24 from the field and the entire team has to try to play some defense. Really ridiculous.”

“this Mavs team literally cannot defend anyone,” one Mavericks fan exclaimed.

One more fan, writing after the final buzzer, spoke to the Mavericks directly and brought up the betting line: “Y’all went from 2.5 point underdogs… to 8.5 point favorites. And lost by double digits to their entire bench. That’s just sad and pathetic.”

Irving, who got a warm welcome back from Cleveland faithful, scored 20 of his 34 points in the third quarter. However, Dallas outscored the Cavs just 38-34 in the period, cutting the halftime deficit by only four points.

The 2016 NBA champion finished 11-for-25 from the field and 7-for-16 from 3-point range, with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

Tyrese Proctor stole the show at the other end. The 2025 draftee finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists for his first career triple-double. It was Cleveland’s first triple-double since Max Strus had one against the Charlotte Hornets on April 14, 2024.

Flagg, Proctor’s former college teammate, finished with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

READ MORE:‘These Are 2K Numbers,’ ‘They Doubted Us’ — Heat Fans Celebrate As Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo Lead Miami Resurgence

Mario Hezonja and Thomas Bryant made the most of their first starts of the season. Hezonja scored 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting, and Bryant had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Cavs evened their record at 7-7 after the win.

The surprising defeat left Dallas at 7-6, with its first chance to respond to the criticism coming Sunday against the Boston Celtics, less than a day after the final buzzer in Cleveland.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.