Caitlin Clark’s 2026 season ended October 1 in Las Vegas, where the Aces beat the Indiana Fever 94-83 in the playoffs. The franchise star had 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting that night, closing a year in which she averaged 22.3 points and 8.3 assists, made the All-WNBA First Team and finished fourth in MVP voting.

Roughly six weeks after that loss, the Fever had yet to name a general manager, with free agency opening in February. Former ESPN sportscaster Linda Cohn suggested Clark could do some recruiting of her own and mentioned one of the Aces guards who helped end Indiana’s season.

Linda Cohn Explains Jackie Young’s Fit With Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston

Cohn began by laying out the obstacles facing any early recruiting push: “I know you can’t sign any UFAs till early February. I know the business of the league and all that. And I know the Fever doesn’t even have a GM yet.”

From there, the veteran broadcaster turned to what Clark could do in the meantime. “But if I’m Caitlin Clark, aren’t I picking up the phone perhaps and trying to recruit some players that I would love to see on the Fever if possible? It really got me thinking: is Caitlin going to pick up the phone and try to recruit some players?”

The name came from an article she had read, and Cohn made her own case for it. “So this article says she should recruit Jackie Young of the Aces. That’s not bad. … She would be a great fit alongside Caitlin Clark. She’s strong enough to fight through screens and stay with her players.”

Indiana has already seen plenty of Young this fall. Across the Fever’s final three games, all playoff meetings with Las Vegas, she totaled 70 points and 22 assists, shot 9-of-21 from 3-point range and made all 21 of her free throws.

Young is also set to become an unrestricted free agent. The No. 1 overall pick in 2019 has spent all eight of her WNBA seasons with the Aces, the team that drafted her.

Cohn then drew up how Young would share the floor with Clark and Boston. “You can let Jackie Young run the pick-and-roll with Aliyah Boston. That way you put Caitlin Clark on the other side coming around a screen. And now the defense has to decide: who do I cover?”

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Boston, the center at the heart of that action, had arthroscopic surgery on her right knee in October to repair her lateral meniscus. The Fever did not announce a recovery timetable.

Cohn even offered Clark a way to start the conversation. “Caitlin, Jackie’s from Princeton, Indiana. She went to Notre Dame. That’s a nice opening line if you’re picking up the phone to call her.”

Young shares the floor in Las Vegas with A’ja Wilson, who had 36 points and 10 rebounds in the game that ended Indiana’s season. Cohn did not pretend that would be easy to overcome: “But she would have to leave A’ja Wilson in Las Vegas. Would she do that? But you can only ask, right?”

Under the WNBA’s 2027 free-agency timeline, qualifying offers can be extended from January 30 to February 3. Negotiations open February 4, and contracts can be signed beginning February 16.

Indiana also needs someone to lead those talks. Kelly Krauskopf stepped down as team president, and GM Amber Cox was fired in late October. The Fever intend to fill the general manager job and leave the president of basketball operations post vacant, according to league sources.

Sheri Sam, who previously worked as the Portland Trail Blazers’ scouting manager, began as assistant GM on November 2 with a focus on scouting and analytics. Meanwhile, Excel Search & Advisory is guiding the GM search.

Whoever takes the job will also inherit decisions on Indiana’s own roster. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell averaged 24.7 points, finished third in MVP voting and joined Clark on the All-WNBA First Team. She will be a free agent along with Sophie Cunningham, the Fever’s top bench scorer.

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At the team’s exit interviews in early October, Mitchell talked about what that market means for her. “I’ve never been in another uniform; I’ve never had to talk, even discuss, another organization, so it’s a lot to hash out.”

Monique Billings’ deal also gives the Fever an out. Indiana could move on from the $800,000 she is due in 2027 without trading her because that season of her two-year, $1.6 million contract is protected only if she is still on it after February 1, 2027.

The February 1 deadline falls during the qualifying-offer window, three days before negotiations open. Indiana will have to decide on Billings’ 2027 salary before negotiations with Mitchell or other free agents can begin.

Young is set to enter unrestricted free agency, and Cohn has already handed Clark an opening line should she decide to make that call.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.