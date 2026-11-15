The Chicago Bulls came into Target Center with a 2-9 record and left with a 117-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Chicago jumped ahead 29-17 after the first quarter and led by as many as 16, while Minnesota never led by more than 4.

Norman Powell paced the Bulls with 24 points, and Ayo Dosunmu matched him for the Wolves on 10-of-16 shooting. But fans zeroed in on Rudy Gobert, whose struggles at the offensive end resurfaced right after two efficient outings in a row.

Rudy Gobert’s 1-Point Outing Against the Bulls Frustrates Fans

Gobert started at center and played 27 minutes, but failed to make any of his 7 field-goal attempts. His lone point came at the free-throw line, where he went 1-of-2, and he finished a minus-9 in an 11-point loss.

The veteran center still pulled down 10 rebounds, 4 of them offensive, and added 4 assists and a block. He was also hardly the only Wolf who had trouble scoring, as Minnesota shot 9-of-38 from three and LaMelo Ball needed 25 shots for his 19 points.

Postgame reactions, though, focused on Gobert’s missed shots. Legion Hoops boiled the night down to three numbers: “Rudy Gobert tonight: 1 point, 0/7 FG, 27 minutes.”

Another hoops fan pointed to the gap between Gobert’s size and his output: “7-foot center going 0/7 from the floor.”

That gap drew disbelief from another user, who exclaimed, “How you 7-foot-tall and can’t score a basket to get 2 points.”

Another fan did not hide their exasperation, posting, “This is just unbearable, man.”

The criticism did not stop at his shooting. Another fan went after his reputation, calling Gobert the “Fakest DPOY ever.”

That jab targeted a résumé that includes four Defensive Player of the Year awards, the most recent with Minnesota in the 2023-24 season.

For another fan, the night fit a larger pattern: “Gobert’s fall-off needs to be studied.”

“Gotta do him and trade him; it’s over,” one Wolves fan wrote.

Saturday was not the first time this season Gobert went a full game without a field goal. He missed all 9 of his shots in a 127-125 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 26, even while grabbing 20 rebounds, then went 0-of-4 with 1 point in a 119-114 home loss to the Golden State Warriors two days later.

After Minnesota’s loss to the Warriors, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch split the responsibility between his team and his center. “We’ve got to find him a little more cleanly. We’ve not been able to do that. He’s got to catch and finish better, he had 16 chances in and around the paint in the Cleveland game, didn’t finish well.”

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Responding to Finch’s comments in late October, Gobert spoke to his own approach around the rim. “Sometimes I tell myself, ‘Why didn’t I dunk that, too?’ … If I’m going to dunk it, go dunk it. If they foul me and call it, it is how it is. But I gotta be more decisive and more balanced, more poised.”

His two games before Saturday went much better. Gobert went 4-of-4 with 10 points and 15 rebounds against the Utah Jazz, and then 4-of-6 for 9 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 12, with Minnesota winning both by double figures.

Saturday’s 0-of-7 followed that 8-of-10 stretch and put Gobert’s offense back in focus less than three weeks after Finch’s comments. The Wolves’ center gets another chance soon, with Minnesota (9-4) hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday and again on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.