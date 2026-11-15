Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points Friday night, but his team still came up short in a 113-112 NBA Cup loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The season-high third straight defeat drew plenty of online criticism toward the two-time NBA MVP.

Thunder’s Late Collapse Puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under the Microscope With Fans

Oklahoma City trailed by 13 at halftime before outscoring Los Angeles 40-25 in the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander later put the Thunder ahead 110-106 with a 3-pointer, and the lead grew to 112-106 with 2:43 remaining.

The Thunder did not score again.

After Darius Garland completed a 3-point play to give the Clippers a 113-112 lead with 50.4 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander missed a step-back jumper with 36 seconds remaining. He then had one more chance at the buzzer, but his 21-footer rimmed out.

Fans quickly focused on both the final possession and the 2025 NBA Finals MVP.

“He’s so overrated,” one fan wrote.

The criticism came despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s 15-for-26 shooting.

Another fan took aim at the support around him: “Yeah this is Clippers SGA. Nothing without a super team.”

The Thunder were missing three starters. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace have all been sidelined since Oct. 26, leaving Oklahoma City to piece together a reshaped rotation.

Jared McCain helped fill the scoring void with 23 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers, while Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Other reactions centered on the 28-year-old guard’s decision-making on the final possession.

“Why he step back he would’ve had the lay,” one fan remarked.

Another called it a “very dumb play,” while one response to the clip simply read, “And he flopped.”

The late misses stood out because the former Clippers guard had already delivered Oklahoma City’s biggest shot of the closing minutes with his 3-pointer at the 3:01 mark. But once Garland put Los Angeles ahead, Gilgeous-Alexander could not convert either of his final two jumpers.

His playmaking also drew some flak.

“Another game with single digit assists. … Playmaking gap on full display,” one fan emphasized.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 5 assists against the Clippers after recording 3 and 2 in Oklahoma City’s previous two losses to Portland. Hartenstein led the Thunder with 6 assists Friday, while the team finished with 27 on 44 made field goals.

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The three-game skid has arrived after Oklahoma City opened the season 8-2. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 97 points across the losses, but the Thunder have been unable to stop the slide.

Friday was different from the two Portland defeats because OKC had the game in hand late. The Thunder led by six with 2:43 remaining and still gave the four-time All-Star two chances to change the result in the final 36 seconds. Neither fell.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.