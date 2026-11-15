Megyn Kelly isn’t remotely impressed by how Dianna Russini has handled the fallout from the Mike Vrabel scandal.

The media personality expected Russini to come clean and move on. Instead, she says, Russini dodged scrutiny by promptly leaving The Athletic, then resurfaced on a questionable platform.

Megyn Kelly Challenges Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel’s Denials

Speaking on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly began by saying that her interest in the Vrabel-Russini controversy comes from her background in journalism. She argued that an alleged intimate relationship between a reporter and a source raises questions that go beyond their private lives.

“I have a right to object, and I did, as did most of the journalists who looked at this alleged conduct because she wouldn’t admit it,” Kelly said.

“She didn’t just say, ‘Okay, you caught me. I did something dumb. I’m not in the happiest marriage. I’m gonna take care of it, and beyond that, it’s none of your business,’ which, I think, we would have accepted.”

Russini and Vrabel rejected suggestions that their relationship or Arizona interaction was romantic or improper. The Athletic found that Russini’s explanation to editors about the photographs did not align with the facts, raising issues of trust.

Kelly kept up the criticism, accusing Russini of misleading the public.

“She lied. She told us not to believe our lying eyes,” the media personality said.

Kelly later delivered the line at the center of her criticism: “These two insulted our intelligence by denying it.”

Kelly then accused Russini of trying to avoid scrutiny by resigning during The Athletic’s investigation, characterizing the departure as an effort to head off further examination of the controversy.

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The review continued after Russini left. Published in September, it concluded that she should have disclosed the relationship so editors could evaluate potential conflicts. It also found that most of her work mentioning Vrabel did not raise concerns, with editors’ notes recommended for one written piece and three videos.

In her resignation letter, Russini defended her work and denied the claims about the photographs.

“I stand behind every story I have ever published,” she wrote. She also described media speculation as “simply unmoored from the facts.”

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After a seven-month hiatus, Russini has now launched a weekly, one-hour NFL show titled “The Russini Report” on BetUS TV, which premiered Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“It’s a betting site out of Curaçao, and apparently… you can spend money there, but you can’t actually make money off of them. It’s sketchy as hell,” Kelly said about Russini’s latest platform.

Russini’s new show, “The Russini Report,” launched on BetUS days after she told People about the personal fallout and her desire to return to covering football.

“The best way to describe what the last six months were like for me is heartbreaking,” she told the outlet. “At the beginning of this, it was a nightmare.”

It will be interesting to see how Russini handles the criticism that has followed her comeback and whether she addresses the controversy further.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.