An NFL official usually works one game on a Sunday, and that alone brings plenty of flags and second-guessing. Don Willard is about to find out what it’s like to fit two games into one day, with a road trip in the middle.

After Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, the NFL reshuffled its Week 10 officiating assignments, citing the “ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this week.” The change has side judge Willard refereeing the Miami Dolphins’ 1 p.m. ET visit to the Indianapolis Colts.

He will then head to Cincinnati for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

However, not everyone thinks the league got this one right.

How the FAA Ground Stop Left Don Willard With Two Games

Friday’s five-hour halt to flights nationwide, which transportation officials blamed on communications problems at regional air traffic control centers, left air travel in enough of a mess that the league decided to move officials onto games within driving distance of their hometowns.

That shuffle will see three backups take over as referees Sunday. Umpire Duane Heydt will referee the Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints game and umpire Barry Anderson gets the Jacksonville Jaguars-Tennessee Titans matchup, each kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.

According to Fox News, Carl Cheffers had originally been slated for Dolphins-Colts and Clete Blakeman for Steelers-Bengals. Taking over both leaves Willard, who has spent nine seasons as an NFL official, with a roughly 110-mile drive from Lucas Oil Stadium to Paycor Stadium and a little more than seven hours between kickoffs.

Bleacher Report billed the assignment as a milestone, saying Willard “is set to make history as the first official to work two NFL games in one day.” Fox News, however, reported that it remains unclear whether any referee has handled a pair of games on the same day before.

The league’s reshuffle didn’t sit well with one fan, who suggested that “maybe the NFL should do a better job of having more referees available.”

MSG Networks on-air personality Alex Monaco took that staffing complaint further, arguing that “for a multibillion-dollar league, this is one of the worst looks you could possibly fathom,” and floated a fix of his own. “Refs should be FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES. What is this, a Saturday soccer tournament?!”

Why the NFL Trusts Its Backup Referees to Step In

The NFL, though, laid out its contingency plan in the statement announcing the changes. “Each of the league’s 17 officiating crews has a backup referee identified, and that individual trains throughout the year to work at the referee position should the need arise.”

Of the three backups named in the announcement, Willard is the only one assigned two games. Willard’s son, Ryne, said that “the preparation and work he does week to week makes him ready for this opportunity.”

The assignment, however, is particularly unusual because, although Willard has nine NFL seasons of officiating experience, CBS Sports reports that he has not previously worked as a referee in a regular-season game. He normally serves as a side judge on Scott Novak’s crew.

What Awaits Willard When Steelers-Bengals Kicks Off Sunday Night

The afternoon game matters far less in the standings, with the 1-7 Dolphins visiting the 2-7 Colts. The second half of Willard’s day is hardly low-key. The Steelers and Bengals both enter at 6-2, tied atop the AFC North, which puts first place in the division up for grabs under the prime-time lights in Cincinnati.

Willard will walk into that showdown with a full game already on his legs. NFL reporter Judy Battista’s reaction to the arrangement came down to a single word: “Wow.”

Bad Sports Refs, an account that flags controversial decisions from officials, skipped ahead to the night game, warning that “SNF officiating is gonna be a mess.”

Willard’s long Sunday begins with the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium, and it won’t wrap up until the final whistle of the 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday Night Football game in Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.