The Buffalo Bills released veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Nov. 3, ending his hopes of winning a Super Bowl with them this season.

Since entering the league in 2019, Gardner-Johnson has played for or signed with seven teams, counting offseason and practice squad stints. This time, though, being cut by a contender clearly stung. He opened up about it on Instagram, and fans across the NFL have since rallied behind him.

NFL Fans Have C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Back

In his post, Gardner-Johnson wrote about feeling abandoned in the wake of his release and said he has spent years dealing with pain on his own.

“In just a couple of weeks, everyone turned on me,” he wrote. “No friends, no real support. It sucks that we live in a society where one move can cause a downfall for anything!

“If this is the last time y’all see my face or hear from me, it’s cause you don’t understand the person who went through years of pain, alone, suffering, trying to fit in, and never got the same opportunity everybody else got!”

Several fans took to social media to show their support. One Eagles fan wrote about how Gardner-Johnson has always played with his heart on his sleeve.

“Eagles fans know C.J. Gardner-Johnson has always worn his emotions on his sleeve.

Love him or hate him, nobody should feel the way he’s describing in this post. Hope he’s surrounded by the right people,” they wrote.

Another fan had a more straightforward message. “He needs therapy,” they remarked.

Gardner-Johnson’s release came on the heels of an incident with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

The veteran defensive back spat on Bowers in Week 6, drawing intense backlash. He was ejected and later suspended for one game without pay, a penalty upheld by joint hearing officer Jordy Nelson.

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Still, fans showed love for the former Bills defensive back.

“One mistake shouldn’t erase everything he’s given to this game. Football is bigger than just a game. These are real people with real feelings. We got your back, C.J. Keep your head up, brother,” one Bills fan wrote.

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Gardner-Johnson began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints in 2019. He spent three seasons there before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, and he has bounced from team to team since.

Besides two stints with the Eagles and his time with the Bills, he has also played for the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

In six games with Buffalo, Gardner-Johnson collected 26 tackles and an interception, which helped him rank No. 50 in the league with a PFN Safety Impact Score of 73.1.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.