Three days after Rex Ryan turned himself in to authorities in Nashville, ESPN kept its plans for him to itself.

On Saturday night, Mike Florio reported that the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach will appear on ESPN’s Sunday pregame show, “Sunday NFL Countdown,” even as Ryan faces six misdemeanor charges from an alleged hit-and-run last week.

Rex Ryan Set to Face Legal Proceedings After $6,000 Bond

Ryan is now accused of running over the feet of two pedestrians with his truck and leaving the scene. Police say the two had a walk sign as they crossed Broadway from 4th Avenue, and the truck also made contact with one of them in the leg.

When the pair waved him down at the next red light, he got out to argue with them. Both suffered minor injuries, and police said the two photographed the driver and the license plate.

At present, Ryan faces two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control signal. He turned himself in early Wednesday at Nashville’s Downtown Detention Center. Despite a $6,000 bond, he was released on non-financial conditions after qualifying for pretrial release, and he is due in court next month.

Ryan’s attorneys, David and Ben Raybin, said in a statement, “Coach Ryan immediately surrendered to authorities upon learning of the misdemeanor charges and was released without being required to post bond.

“From the outset, Coach Ryan has been fully cooperative with law enforcement, and he intends to remain fully cooperative as this matter moves forward. Because this case is in its early stages, we currently have limited information regarding the allegations. We will conduct a thorough investigation and address the facts through the appropriate legal process.”

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Before he turned himself in, Ryan had worked that same pregame show last Sunday and a morning show Monday, both taped in New York. On Wednesday, the day of his surrender, the network said only, “We are aware and are in touch with Rex.”

By Saturday night, the question of whether he would be on set Sunday had an answer, with Florio writing, “Rex Ryan will appear on ESPN’s Sunday pregame show, despite arrest.”

The report added, “It’s not believed that Ryan will be addressing the matter on the air.”

Ryan joined ESPN as an NFL analyst in 2017, and “Sunday NFL Countdown” is among the many network programs he appears on.

NFL Fans Push Back on ESPN’s Call to Keep Rex Ryan On Air

The post drew responses within minutes, and one fan wrote, “This is wrong on multiple levels, and I’m sure we are all thinking the same thing. If not, you are part of the problem.”

Another fan put it more briefly: “That’s a bad look.”

With the pregame show set for Sunday, a third fan answered just as plainly, writing, “I won’t be watching.”

Another fan took a different tack, writing, “It looks like they’re gonna bring Tony Romo in too.”

The decision means Ryan is set to be on ESPN’s air Sunday, four days after he turned himself in, while the six misdemeanor charges against him, all still allegations, remain pending in Nashville.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.