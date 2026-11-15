Cam Newton questioned whether Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young truly meant their apologies to Stephen Curry after the Golden State Warriors star defended his wife, Ayesha Curry, on Wednesday.

The former NFL MVP addressed the controversy during Friday’s episode of the “4th&1 Podcast with Cam Newton,” with most of his criticism directed at Arenas.

Cam Newton Questions Whether Gilbert Arenas’ Apology to Stephen Curry Was Genuine

Newton first praised Curry for speaking up after Arenas, Young and others criticized Ayesha over her first major lead-acting role in “Second Chance Holiday.”

“Y’all woke up a sleeping giant!” Newton said. “Everything cool until somebody step up and wake up and say, ‘Hey, dawg, chill and all that. That’s still my wife.’”

He then turned to the apologies that followed Curry’s response.

“I can respect all their apologies but are you apologizing because that’s how you really feel or you’re apologizing because you got checked?” Newton said.

The controversy began after Arenas and Young discussed Ayesha’s on-screen kiss with co-star Matthew Daddario in the Roku Channel movie, which premiered Nov. 5. During the discussion, Arenas called Ayesha “the only blemish in the family” while comparing her public image with her husband’s.

The three-time NBA All-Star later clarified that he was comparing Ayesha only to Curry, whom he publicly described as nearly flawless.

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Curry responded Wednesday in an Instagram video, calling out Arenas, Young and Emmanuel Acho by name. The four-time NBA champion said criticism of his wife was diminishing her accomplishment and suggested any apology should be as public as the commentary that prompted it.

Young, who played alongside Curry during Golden State’s 2017-18 championship season, apologized directly soon afterward.

“If I said anything, I apologize like a man. I’m sorry,” Young said.

Arenas was more defensive in the initial response.

“I’m sorry if he’s offended; I didn’t mean it like that,” the former Washington Wizards guard said.

That distinction appeared to be what bothered Newton most.

“Not only are you apologizing because you got checked, are you apologizing because he is one of the all-time greatest [players] to ever play this game?” Newton said. “If he was Cam, if he was Kenyon, if he was Joe Blow and you talked about his wife, would you apologize? Would you feel the need to apologize?”

Acho also apologized separately, but Newton kept returning to Arenas.

“I ain’t used to seeing this type of behavior from Gilbert Arenas,” Newton said. “This probably our first time ever Gilbert Arenas had to apologize.”

Arenas later offered a more direct apology in another video posted Wednesday.

“I’m very sorry,” the former NBA guard said. “I’m sorry, ’cause the fact that you had to speak, I know it’s serious. I know you are upset.”

Arenas softened his initial response with the second apology, but it came after Curry had already taken the unusual step of publicly addressing the commentary about his wife. Newton’s reaction showed the fallout was still spreading even after the apologies arrived.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.